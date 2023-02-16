Home News For the first time in Colombia, an audience was held in the Metaverse
For the first time in Colombia, an audience was held in the Metaverse

For the first time in Colombia, an audience was held in the Metaverse

The Administrative Court of Magdalena held what would be the first judicial hearing in Colombia within the metaverse.

Judge María Victoria Quiñones accepted the request of the plaintiff to hold the virtual hearing through the Metaverse. A fact that set a precedent in Colombia.

The magistrate acknowledged that said platform is accepted by the Constitutional Court and the high courts due to its functionality and also violates due process; Given this, she decided to carry out the legal proceedings through the Meta Horizon Workrooms application.

“This represents an opportunity for progress, due to its ability to significantly improve document management, consult information, facilitate hearing transcripts, automate repetitive tasks, and strengthen transparency,” the ruling reads.

