For the first time since the war!Xi Jinping Holds Telephone Talks with Zelensky

26.04.2023

According to Chinese state media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26, exchanging views on Sino-Ukrainian relations and the Ukrainian crisis. Zelenskiy said it was a “very long and meaningful” phone conversation.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to Chinese official media reports on Wednesday (April 26), Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the request of the same day. Opinion”.

During the phone call, Xi Jinping told Zelenskiy that the talks and negotiations were “the only way out“,China“always on the side of peace“. Xi Jinping also emphasized that “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political basis of China-Uzbekistan relations”, and said that “no matter how the international situation changes, China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to advance the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.”

Read more:Macron plans to join forces with China to promote Russia-Ukraine peace summit

Ukraine also confirmed the news of the call. Zelensky said on Wednesday he had a “very long and meaningful” phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and hoped it would boost Kiev’s relations with Beijing.

“I am confident that this call, and the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to China, will give a strong impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” the Ukrainian president tweeted.

China has always expressed its willingness to make efforts to promote peace between Russia and Ukraine, and has launched a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine. Beijing has refrained from condemning Russia’s incursions in Ukraine since, emphasizing China‘s neutrality in the conflict.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying tweeted in English: “China‘s willingness to develop bilateral relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear. The two sides should carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and move forward the China-Ukraine strategic partnership.” advance.”

She also said that China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to “conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”

(Reuters, AFP, etc.)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.