The authorization was given by the Archbishop of Popayán, Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez Cubillos.

After six years of having recovered in Popayán the procession of Holy Monday, or “of the people”, for the first time six of its steps will be assembled in a church, because this work had been done only in the Postgraduate House of the University of Cauca, an institution that, in addition, handed over that cloister for this purpose, to the Processional Board of Holy Monday.

That is to say that, from April 3, Holy Monday, and by authorization of the Archbishop of Popayán, Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez Cubillos, the steps with seats of the first procession of the Greater Week, trustees and freighters will assemble them in the Temple of The Carmen. The footsteps of the apostles who are part of this procession will continue to leave the Unicauca Graduate House,

For his part, the president of the Holy Monday Processional Board and architect of the restitution of this procession, architect Luis Eduardo Ayerbe González, through a letter, thanked the high prelate of the Church in Cauca for the positive response to the request that said Board had submitted to him.

As is known, this procession called the Eucharist, which was restored in 2017, after a judicious historical investigation, since until 1906 it left the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Popayán. Of the 17 steps that make it up, in this 2023 they will be armed and 11 will leave the Postgraduate cloister and the six that have seats will do so from the El Carmen temple.

