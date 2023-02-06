Home News For the first time, young people provide military service in the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 1
This was shared in a recent statement announcing the incorporation of young people over 18 years of age, from the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena, who arrived at the Tenth Armored Brigade of the National Army in Valledupar.

“Young soldiers are recruited with the aim of integrating the civilian population into our Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 1. It is our first incorporation process”, said Major Ricardo Lozano, Executive and Second Commander of the Support and Comprehensive Action Battalion No. 1 of the National Army.

According to the report, “the selected soldiers will have the task of participating in the social responsibility activities of the National Army for the benefit of the vulnerable civilian population, building the social fabric of the communities with activities focused on promoting and improving education.” , health and culture”.

Private Brian Suárez assured: “I feel proud to serve my country, I am very happy to be here representing all the families of Colombia and to support society in that we must be good people.”

The selection process will last until February 15, the time limit in which the young people will be able to appear at the battalion for a medical and psychological examination.

