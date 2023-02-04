Julian Andres Santa

Soccer Friday of the champion in the Perla del Otún. Starting at 6 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira receives Atlético Huila at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in a commitment valid for the second date of the Colombian League. The Matecañas will go out looking for their first win of the year, after the loss against Millonarios, where they left good impressions not only on the coaching staff, but also on the red and yellow fans. Precisely the coach Alejandro Restrepo gave his impressions in the preview against the ‘Opitas’.

¿Will there be changes in the formation?

“The roster is going to be very similar to that of the previous game, suddenly there may be one or two changes but also at this time of the season, as we work on it and plan it, it is very important to give minutes to a base and we’ll go looking according to how the different commitments we have, the recovery and the trips, behave, when the due rotations will be, but at this moment the payroll is going to be very similar ”.

The physical part of the group

“With Yesus Cabrera and Ángelo Rodríguez getting better and better in their athletic physical part, adapting to what our work is, to the demands of the competition. The rest of the team is fine with the exception of Jimer Fory, who is progressing very well in his recovery process”.

His opinion of Atlético Huila

“You know Professor Craviotto better than I do, an intense, orderly team that has very good values ​​on set balls, that has interesting young players and is surely going to be a very difficult opponent. This is top-class football, they have a trained coach, they have players with that desire to improve and each one, both they and we see in this game an opportunity to add, to be there in the search to enter the eight and fight for the objectives that each club has”.

What are you looking to improve for today?

“We had to optimize the session on Wednesday because the other days were used in the recovery of those who played, already in the focus of what the game will be obviously in trying for the team to have slightly longer possessions and hopefully end up in situations goal to be able to be a little more forceful and more effective that way”.

Is the whole group already available?

“Waiting for the Maicol Medina thing, the management is still in talks with Patriotas and we hope it will be resolved and until I have it on the payroll I can’t say I’m counting on him, he’s been training very well, for us he’s a captain and hopefully May your situation be resolved. The other Larry Vásquez, Kener Valencia who had yet to register, are already there”, points out the redjiamarillo coach.

Return of Craviotto to Hernán

The coach of Atlético Huila is the Argentine Néstor Craviotto, a well-remembered coach at Deportivo Pereira for having guided the team’s return to first division after eight long years in B, being champion of both semesters in 2019 and the grand final. . Now the strategist returns with the great need to add because his team accumulates two defeats and has the pressure of relegation.

This is how the third date is played

Today. 6:00pm Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Huila

Tomorrow. 3:30 p.m. Medellin vs. Santa Fe

5:45 p.m. Jaguars vs Nacional

8:00pm Pasto vs America

Sunday. 3:15 p.m. Deportivo Cali vs Once Caldas

5:30pm Bucaramanga vs Junior

7:45 p.m. Union Magdalena vs. Envigado

Monday. Golden Eagles vs Deportes Tolima

Given:

For the fourth date, Deportivo Pereira will visit Boyacá Chicó on Sunday, February 12 at 8 pm. Date 5 will be on Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. against Once Caldas in the coffee classic and for matchday 6, they will visit Jaguares on Saturday, February 25 at 6:10 p.m.