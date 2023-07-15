For the kind attention of Mr. Fouzi LAKJAA: Subject: Amazighity and the 2030 World Cup

Rabat, July 13, 2023/2973

For the kind attention of Mr. Fouzi LAKJAÂ,

President of the Candidature Committee of Morocco for the

Football World Cup 2030

Minister delegate in charge of the budget

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation

Subject: Amazighity and the 2030 World Cup

Honorable Minister/President

First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of your appointment, by His Majesty King Mohamed VI, as Chairman of the Candidature Committee of the Kingdom of Morocco for the 2030 Football World Cup, within the framework of the joint and tripartite candidacy with Spain and Portugal, in order to host the football world cup in 2030, i.e. in 2980 according to the Amazigh calendar.

Allow me to draw your attention so that the mistakes made by your predecessors, in this case General Hosni Benslimane, Driss Benhima and Saad El Kettani, when they were defending our country’s candidacy for the 2010 World Cup, are not not reiterated with the reduction of the history of Morocco to a period of twelve centuries, excluding and marginalizing the millennia of pre-Islamic history and the hundreds of millennia of prehistory.

This flagrant falsification and amputation of our common memory has already been denounced to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad.[1]last February 1 when the Moroccan ambassador in Madrid had reduced the long history of Morocco to the arrival of the “Arab” conquerors in North Africa on the official web page of his embassy, ​​​​as did Ambassador Youssef Amrani[2].

I wanted to remind you that His Majesty the King declared that: “Morocco is targeted because it has been a fully constituted State for more than twelve centuries, in addition to a long Amazigh history…”, on the occasion of the celebration of the feast of the King and the People, of August 20, 2021/2971 and that on May 3 he decided to establish the Amazigh New Year’s Day as an official paid national holiday, giving his instructions to the Head of Government to take the necessary provisions in order to implement this commendable decision, emphasizing: “the Amazigh as an essential component of the authentic Moroccan identity rich by the plurality of its tributaries and heritage common to all Moroccans without exception”.

Thus, the history of Morocco goes far beyond the last 12 centuries of the reigning dynasties and is rooted beyond the four centuries of Romano-Phoenician presence and the Moorish kingdoms, going as far as prehistory, and going back to the homo sapiens of “the Man of Adrar ighud”, who constitutes for the moment the ancestor of all humanity, for 315,000 years[3].

Honorable Minister/President,

Since the candidacy for the 2030/2980 World Cup is shared with Spain and Portugal, it would be useful and of great interest to recall history and, in particular, the idea that the ancient Amazighs are at the origin the creation of the Mediterranean civilization, including the civilization of the “Iberians”, even before the arrival of the Phoenicians and the advent of the Roman Empire; this is confirmed, in particular, by the genetic anthropology studies of the prestigious Spanish immunologist Professor Dr. Antonio Arnaiz Villena of the Complutence University of Madrid.[4], which affirms that the “Iberians” and the “Amazighs” have the same North African origins. In the same direction, the prestigious academician Mohamed Chafik writes that: “From all these vicissitudes of history, it resulted that the Amazigh elites were variously acculturated, and richly contributed to the development of the great Mediterranean cultures”[5]. Moreover, the Amazighs of Morocco, known under the name of “moros” among our neighbors the Iberians, have the great historical merit of having built a great common civilization, for eight centuries, the Muslim civilization of medieval Andalusia, since the conquest by the Amazigh Tarik Ibn Ziad of Gibraltar in 711, until the expulsion of the last Moriscos from the “Alpujarra” mountains of the province of Granada in 1609 (see my video in Darija[6] or in spanish[7]). In this regard, it would be very judicious for those responsible for the tourist sectors on both shores of the western Mediterranean to resume and develop the ambitious project of the “El legado andalusi” Foundation of the tourist routes of the Andalusian heritage that Master Jeronimo Pàez defended from 1995.

Honorable Minister/President

In accordance with the constitution and the laws in force, and all the more so since you are part of the government of Amghar Aziz Akhannouch, which constantly recalls the strengthening of the use of the Amazigh language in public administration, you is asked to take into account the Amazigh language and Tifinagh by ensuring that they are included, as much as possible, in all campaigns and communication and mobility media as well as in your press conferences during meetings on the subject of the aforementioned application.

While remaining at your disposal in case of need and awaiting your return, convinced that you will take this letter seriously into account, please accept, Minister/President, the expression of my best regards.

Rashid Raha

President of the World Amazigh Assembly

Copies to:

– Mr. Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco

– Mr. Minister of Foreign Affairs for Cooperation

and Moroccans residing abroad

– Mr. Ambassador of Spain

– Mr. Ambassador of Portugal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

