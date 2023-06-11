“For the Minister, the school is a temporary company that supplies low-cost labour”. Sinistra Italiana rejects the reform of Valditara on professional institutes

“If anyone has doubts, they can now be set aside: Minister Valditara thinks of school as a temporary company, which should only provide manpower (among other things, for precarious and low-cost jobs) for the “company’s needs”.

These are the harsh words of the head of the school of the Italian Left Joseph Buondonnowho comments on Minister Valditara’s latest proposals, especially the subject of technical and professional education and the bond that must be strengthened between school and work.

In recent days we have in fact anticipated the reform of professional institutes that the Minister has in mind, or the experimentation of passing the professional institutes from 5 to 4 years.

A perspective rejected by the Italian Left: “Reduce school time, from 5 to 4 years, for professional institutes – continues the exponent of the Left Green Alliance – it means considering, according to a repulsive classist logic, those kids not as people who must grow up, train, have culture and critical conscience, but spare parts to be trained, as the FLC-CGIL rightly pointed out. We will oppose strongly“.

Buondonno relaunches against the proposals of the “Promossa” bill, i.e. raising compulsory schooling to 18 years.

Not only that: according to the Italian Left it would be necessary “seriously think about the need to re-propose, in high school, the single two-year period, to raise (not lower as the minister aims to do) the age of choosing one’s field of study. The school – concludes Buondonno – it is not at the service of production, but of the right of young people to human and cultural formation. It is good that Valditara puts it in her head”.

The reform of professionals envisaged by Valditara, also presented to the trade unions, in fact sees the experimentation of a new model of technical and professional education, which can also be achieved with the transition from 5 to 4 years of study duration.

Valditara’s proposal, however, provides for the participation of institutions on a voluntary basis, like the four-year high schools that have seen the light in recent years.

Among the factors that prompted the number one in Viale Trastevere to put his hand to professional institutes is also the continuous loss of members in recent years, with training that would not properly prepare for work.

The reform that Valditara has in mind provides for development projects involving professional institutes, regional schools and higher technical institutes with investments in the entire supply chain.

But that’s not all: the project provides for students to graduate from a professional institute they will have direct access to the higher academy, the Its Academy.

The changes regarding the new vocational schools should come into effect in season 2024-2025.

The vision of the number one in Viale Trastevere is that of an ever stronger link between education and work. Theme recently addressed several times: at the States General of Confindustria, it was “emphasized the strategic nature of the relationship between school and business. When I compare myself abroad, the centrality of this connection is strong”.

For this reason, Valditara’s proposal is to put “at the center is the culture of work already in elementary school. I find instances shared with colleagues abroad on this. On the fact, for example, that teachers who come from the business world can supplement specializations that do not exist in Italian schools”.