Ago 30, 2023, 14:30 pm

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas and head of the faction of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara summoned the traditional newspapers related to the opposition for not reporting on Google’s announcement about the start of operations in El Salvador.

“For the pamphlets, yesterday there was no Google ad,” said the parliamentarian. «Hiding the truth is also lying. That is why no one believes in them anymore,” he added, taking as a reference the cover of a newspaper that did not highlight the transnational’s announcement.

Contrary to this positive news, media such as El Diario de Hoy highlighted tendentious news that goes according to the agenda of the opposition parties that rant against the Government.

