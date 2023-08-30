Home » “For the pamphlets, yesterday there was no Google ad”
News

“For the pamphlets, yesterday there was no Google ad”

by admin
“For the pamphlets, yesterday there was no Google ad”

Policy

Ago 30, 2023, 14:30 pm

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas and head of the faction of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara summoned the traditional newspapers related to the opposition for not reporting on Google’s announcement about the start of operations in El Salvador.

“For the pamphlets, yesterday there was no Google ad,” said the parliamentarian. «Hiding the truth is also lying. That is why no one believes in them anymore,” he added, taking as a reference the cover of a newspaper that did not highlight the transnational’s announcement.

Contrary to this positive news, media such as El Diario de Hoy highlighted tendentious news that goes according to the agenda of the opposition parties that rant against the Government.

Next PostAssets seized from Sánchez Cerén are valued at $1.5 million

See also  Online the resolution for the appointment of the commission examining the competition for 2,736 administrative officials

You may also like

Judge Rejects Trump’s Comparison to “Scottsboro Boys” in...

Mayor’s Office-banking agreement has disbursed $4,500 million to...

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Launches Speech on...

Tennis – US Open: Koepfer has to give...

Vehicles without license plates will be blocked by...

Rapid Intensification: How Hurricane Idalia Became a Dangerous...

Arrested the alleged murderer of Nelson Andrés Valderrama,...

Heilongjiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference Holds Special Democratic...

Gabon’s President Bongo Ondimba under house arrest after...

The goal card for Ecuador is Enner Valencia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy