For the sake of the environment: Rewe publishes advertising brochures

From Saturday on, the paper booklets with special offers and campaigns will no longer be in the mailbox or in the shop, the company announced together with the nature conservation association (Nabu) on Friday in Berlin. The main reasons for not using the handouts are sustainability. Rewe distributes around 25 million brochures in Germany every week. Brochures remain part of the program in Austria.

This tradition has been going on for 80 years. By saying goodbye to handouts, the company says it saves more than 73,000 tons of paper and 70,000 tons of CO2 every year. Nabu Federal Managing Director Leif Miller praises the decision: “Today is a good day for the environment.”

customers could be lost

While many consumers want to save because of the high inflation, the leaflet is no longer an easy way to obtain offers and compare prices. This could potentially result in customers being lost. Rewe Group board member Peter Maly remains optimistic. “I think there is a certain basic fear, that’s right,” said Maly. “But of course we also reach older customers through daily newspapers or radio. I wouldn’t underestimate the digital skills of the older population either.”

In the future, customers will be reached via an app, via WhatsApp or in the newsletter. “Due to the shortage in the hallways, where it is increasingly forbidden to throw in advertising, we were no longer able to reach many of them anyway,” added Maly.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

