For the second time in a century, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal once again runs through the entire line: more than 460 million cubic meters of water replenishment

The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal is an important waterway in ancient my country. From Beijing in the north to Hangzhou in the south, it has been the main artery of water transportation for hundreds of years. Unfortunately, the northern line has long been cut off. In 2022, the South-to-North Water Diversion and other methods will realize the first full-line connection in a century. This year it is once again across the board.

According to CCTV reports, on the morning of April 4, as the water from the six water sources of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, Panzhuang Yellow River Diversion Project, Guanting Reservoir, Yuecheng Reservoir, Luanluan Water Diversion Project, recycled water, and rain and flood water all entered the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal,The 707-kilometer line of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal north of the Yellow River (from Dongbianmen, Beijing to Weishanzha, Liaocheng, Shandong Province) has been completed to achieve flowing water.

In 2022, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal will be fully connected for the first time in a century, and the groundwater level within 5 kilometers of the replenishment channel will rise by an average of 1.33 meters.

On this basis, in 2023, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal will be fully connected and replenished with water since March 1st.One and a half months earlier than in 2022, it is planned to be completed by the end of May, and the planned water replenishment volume is 465 million cubic meters.

Since the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal started water replenishment on March 1, as of April 3, a total of 191.21 million cubic meters of water has been replenished to the north of the Yellow River, completing 41.1% of the planned water replenishment.

According to historical data, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal is the earliest canal dug in the world. It is connected to Hangou in the south, and the Jiangnan River has been widened and dredged for many years, from Jingkou (now Zhenjiang, Jiangsu) to Yuhang (now Hangzhou), and the North-South Grand Canal has been completely excavated.

Due to the flooding of the Yellow River and other reasons, after the opening of the Jinpu Railway in 1911, the transportation status of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal declined, and many sections of the river were abandoned.