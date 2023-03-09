Home News FOR THE THIRD TIME THE SAN MIGUEL SCHOOL OF SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY ROBBED BY ADDICTED « News cde
News

FOR THE THIRD TIME THE SAN MIGUEL SCHOOL OF SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY ROBBED BY ADDICTED « News cde

by admin
FOR THE THIRD TIME THE SAN MIGUEL SCHOOL OF SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY ROBBED BY ADDICTED « News cde


HOLY ROSE OF AGUARAY. (Special Envoy) An educational institution was the victim of robbery for the third time in less than 1 year, desperate parents ask the authorities for help, the institution is quite humble according to the parents and they cannot even put on lighting, why even that? they take away, the neighbors have suspicions that they are drug addicts from the area.

The basic school 4994 San Miguel in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray has 170 students with morning and afternoon shifts. And in an assembly they decided to take a measure of force in the institution to see if the authorities do not approach to be able to see and give a solution.

According to the parents, authorities responded to the call with commitments to help, and they were hopeful of finding a solution and being able to receive help to be able to replace the printer as soon as possible, which is very important in day-to-day work.

comment

comment

previous article POLICE EVENTS
next article HE TRAVELED BY BUS WITH 18 KILOS OF MARIJUANA







See also  Ceresole Reale, the prosecutor investigates the death of the doctor Roberto Colombo

You may also like

Two young people are riddled with bullets in...

Suspected thief died from a bullet in Valledupar

Business Award Pegasus: Apply now!

Kapeto Cano gains adherents throughout the department, with...

Doubts about the La Picota pact

China in Spring丨Everything is revived and spring is...

World: We’re not done yet

The departure of Pékerman from the Venezuelan Soccer...

3v3 brawl with Tier X ships

Funk´chula presents his debut album tonight in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy