HOLY ROSE OF AGUARAY. (Special Envoy) An educational institution was the victim of robbery for the third time in less than 1 year, desperate parents ask the authorities for help, the institution is quite humble according to the parents and they cannot even put on lighting, why even that? they take away, the neighbors have suspicions that they are drug addicts from the area.

The basic school 4994 San Miguel in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray has 170 students with morning and afternoon shifts. And in an assembly they decided to take a measure of force in the institution to see if the authorities do not approach to be able to see and give a solution.

According to the parents, authorities responded to the call with commitments to help, and they were hopeful of finding a solution and being able to receive help to be able to replace the printer as soon as possible, which is very important in day-to-day work.

comment

comment