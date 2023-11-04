For the world of animals, turn the channel!

Editorial of the “Cultural Science” supplement for Thursday, November 2, 2023







Electronic Science – Muhammad Bashkar

Away from the human being, whose brutality these days has made us doubt our humanity, I bring up, biased towards the animal world, this article from my book “My Victorious Defeats”, published by the Approaches Foundation in Fez in 2019.

You live as much as you live dead in this life, and even if your existence is as non-existent among those who do nothing, it is enough for you to be content with hearing and seeing, to gain, with the passing of years, experience in extrapolating souls and understanding motives and even cannons, those that move the behaviors of some sons and daughters of humanity, and it will increase. There is a depth in your understanding of these psychological tendencies that will only take you to the surface. How often in the hair of your head are thoughts mixed with crusts, and this is only because you are tired of watching from a distance that makes you an unparticipating element in a classic struggle that has been going on since eternity between good and evil, and then you suddenly decide to turn over with the coat. The channel is for watching the world of animals. It is true that we can explain, through the behavior of animals of all kinds, some of the rampant human behavior that has turned our societies into a sprawling forest on the outskirts of squalor, but I do not turn the channel on for the world of animals except for the sake of pleasure, or perhaps to feel for a moment that I am living, even if only in an illusion, close to nature. some people!

I turn the channel to the world of animals, to watch the lion that the human imagination has appointed as king of the forest, but with standards that may be unfair, as there is no scalp like a crown on the head, with great respect for the loud roar of the roar if it sends a strong message that shakes the trees, and sometimes I may not be satisfied with watching, but rather begging for help. With the capacity of imagination to engage myself with my soul, fleeing from the lion, with the fugitives, where my death awaits me. I could have imagined myself as an elephant and faced the lion with one heavy kick of my foot, killing it. However, I always prefer to be lined up with all the weak, without intending to run for elections. Is there anything more beautiful than running in fear yet? A drink of clear, pleasant water from the stream, century after century, next to a gazelle. It would not make me sad if I fell prey to the fangs of a lion, because I am subject to a food chain conditioned by the logic of the forest that is not governed by reason, and nature does not do injustice to anyone, as it is not a human society that has enacted laws and sharpened its knives with the light that justifies my slaughter, or According to interests that make Assad eat my flesh raw with a clear conscience!

I turn the channel to the world of animals, and because I am not accustomed to watching without living all the roles to the point of woolly solutions, of course, and not the Sufi, it will not harm me to be a striped zebra in a team or a herd of uniforms. I will like my country, whose illusion humans have created for every donkey, and the truth is that we We do not need to see long ears to infer the dullness of some people. It would not harm me to eat with those who eat and eat grass without eating people. God’s goodness grows in our green belt along nature, all the way to the tops of trees, and no one threatens to stuff my head in a feeder that makes thinking not go beyond the limits of the stomach. And his needs are a quantity of barley. I will mate with all my desire, and you know that the desire of a donkey is majestic in width and length, and I will become among the donkeys the ruler of donkeys. I will give birth from my own swarms of wild asses, how beautiful they are. They are small beasts that almost chirp instead of braying, their lines calculated with the reflection of the sun. It announces the horn, bridges that can be distinguished from its delicate hooves, despite the dust it raises on the road to the future, and the lucky one is the one who is tempted to ride it, as successfully achieving one’s goals today can only be done on the backs of donkeys!

I switch the channel to the world of animals. My little girl loves their programs more than the Arab channels. With her intense thirst to cover wars, she has become a scene of bloodshed. My little girl claps with joy until she flies me from my place when the documentary director moves with his camera to the monkey community. I do not know what the monkey provokes in her imagination with its abnormal behavior. A rotten creature disgusts me, especially when he squats down to pluck the lice from his little one’s head and into his mouth. That is why Darwin may have claimed that man was in his origins an ape, and by his claim he only wants to take revenge on the injustice and aggression of humans. I think my little girl finds him closer in appearance to a human and wonders within herself, forgetting. He is just a monkey. How can a person live with all this filth and corruption on earth without being punished by anyone? He is jumping… jumping… My little girl shouted more than once in my eardrums as if she had found an answer to the question that was afflicting her, but I just smiled. Talking to myself about something that does not concern anyone, a monkey may jump on trees as some people these days jump on all laws, but he will not be able to jump on the law of nature, especially when he falls prey in the jaws of a crocodile that devours him and laments him at the same time with tears!

For the world of animals, I turn the channel, and I do not find deception in the prairie wolves as they gather together in their clan, giving the most eloquent examples of social solidarity, just as they give it in love, as they practice their courtship rituals by howling and calling when the moon rises. I will not be exaggerating if I say that whoever fabricated the story of the watchman was a field guard. The grapes that the fox deceived with have distorted the reputation of all animals, and that is an evil not far from human deception. There is no king in the forest, or a minister, or an advisor, or a judge, or a minister of information whom they chose from the class of birds, a hoopoe, after he brought the news other than what it was from Sheba. Only we, with our enslaved imagination as it creates those to rule them, have assigned these roles to animals, while they live in their natural state, innocent of all the disparities that afflict class society. Unfortunately, even animals, while we burden them with human tasks, have not allowed them to live in their nature in peace!





“Cultural Science” supplement for Thursday, November 2, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

