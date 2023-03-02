On March 1, CCTV quoted CNOOC to announce that my country’s Bohai Sea has made another 100 million-ton discovery——Bozhong 26-6 oil field, which is my country’s largest crude oil production base for three consecutive years. Discover.

Bozhong 26-6 Oilfield is located in the southern part of the Bohai Sea, about 170 kilometers away from Tianjin City, with an average water depth of 22.1 meters.

The discovery well Bozhong 26-6-2 encountered oil and gas layers accumulatively exceeding 320 meters, and the completed drilling depth was 4,480 meters. The average daily oil production was over 270 tons and the average daily gas production was over 320,000 cubic meters.

It is understood that the proven geological reserves of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield exceed 130 million tons of oil equivalent.It can extract more than 20 million tons of crude oil, which can be used for 10,000 cars to run normally for 30 years after being refined into gasoline.At the same time, over 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas can be exploited, which can be used by the permanent population of Tianjin for nearly 15 years, and has considerable social and economic benefits.

It is reported that the Bohai Oilfield was built in 1965 and is the birthplace of my country’s offshore oil industry. Over the past 50 years since it was put into production, it has discovered proven oil geological reserves of over 4.4 billion tons, natural gas geological reserves of nearly 500 billion cubic meters, and a cumulative oil and gas contribution of over 493 million tons.

In the next three years, the crude oil production of Bohai Oilfield will increase at an average annual rate of 2 million tons.The total oil and gas production will reach more than 40 million tons in 2025and give full play to the important supporting role of offshore oil and gas production in my country’s energy security.

According to reports, in 2021, the crude oil production of Bohai Oilfield will exceed 30 million tons, which is equivalent to 1/7 of my country’s annual crude oil production.