Due to the non-execution of the Public Works contract 0332 of 2011, entered into for the construction of a school restaurant and classrooms of the educational institution of La Turúa in the municipality of Aguazul, the Comptroller General of the Republic issued a ruling with fiscal responsibility in the amount of $1,395 millions.

The control body evidenced that the work, financed with royalty resources, was in deterioration and abandonment without providing any service to the educational community, a situation caused by poor planning by the territorial entity, improper execution by the contractor and lack of follow-up due to the supervision, despite the disbursement of the resources as an advance, which were not amortized.

The Collegiate Departmental Management of the CGR in Casanare issued a judgment with fiscal responsibility, by way of gross negligence, in the amount of one thousand three hundred and ninety-five million, fifty-six thousand seven hundred and eighty-two pesos, with six cents M/CTE ($1,395. 056.782.06), in solidarity, against:

1. RODRIGO TADEO FLECHAS RAMÍREZas former contracting director of the Department of Casanare.

2. INGECOL S.A., integrating the UNION TEMPORAL LATURUA 2011.

3. COOPERATIVE OF LAUSCO GRADUATES AND PROFESSIONALS FROM THE SOUTH OF COLOMBIA LTDA “BELIEVE IN WHAT OURS”.

Likewise, a civilly responsible third party was declared to the LA EQUIDAD INSURANCE INSURANCEin its capacity as guarantor.

The ruling was confirmed in consultation grade through Order No. URF2-259 of February 27, 2023.

Source: Comptroller General of the Republic

