For you, ordinary citizen – Chocó7días.com

Francisco. L. Valderrama A.

Far, far from an intelligent controversy between different visions, the exercise of politics has become a quagmire where traps, deals, scams, embezzlement, prescriptions, biased investigations, selective convictions wallow with total impunity. Due to such an aberration, the popular election of governors, an evident achievement of democracy, has resulted in an illegal business that seriously threatens Colombian institutions.

The buying and selling of votes has turned electoral activity into a gigantic concert to commit crimes, where the one who pays sins and the one who mortgages his conscience in exchange for occasional coins sins. Citizen participation has been reduced to a routine that is only practiced on election day: From then on, the citizen as a subject of rights disappears and the exercise of power is reduced to appointing cronies, favoring clienteles, awarding chimbo contracts and taking advantage of the quarter of an hour to prey big.

It happens throughout the country and it happens in our troubled Chocó. Corruption has become a landscape and what is usual, what is daily, is to helplessly observe the revolving door between prison and holding public office. What happens is that in Chocó the looting is more notorious because the needs are greater and the resources are scarcer. To add to the ridicule, the private actors, evident participants in each act of corruption, usually come out unscathed and do not even receive the dignified social condemnation.

Always, without exception, whoever pays for the votes is dishonest, cheating and turns the citizen into an accomplice in their misdeeds. What he pays today he will collect later, stealing money for health, education and works that the same citizen needs. Whoever violates the law by paying for the vote will violate it tomorrow to appropriate the collective resources. The utility of the corrupt, public or private, will come out of his own naive citizen’s pocket. Whoever pays you today will steal tomorrow to pay the debt contracted.

It is up to us to prevent the electoral exercise from being limited to choosing the predator of the day. There are few, very few exceptions, but there are still honorable people who run their campaigns without exotic resources, without toxic sponsorships. We have to dignify politics. The performance of a public office, by appointment or by popular election, is an opportunity to serve and not a business or a source of enrichment.

The vote has veto power. Please don’t throw it away. But above all, do not limit your exercise of citizenship to voting. Participate, question, protest, denounce, monitor, demand. The guiding thread of the state is us citizens, not the occasional ruler on duty. Mandatory does not mean that he commands, but that he obeys. It is that simple but that profound.

Some time ago I had directed a similar reflection to my countrymen in Carmen de Atrato, where all these evils also became customary. And to make matters worse, real power does not emanate from the citizenry but from a third party, strange, alien, distant, who enriches himself at the expense of the region’s natural resources and where the rulers and control institutions are nothing more than mere ornaments and poor lickers.

