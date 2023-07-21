Forbes: After 3 years, the number of Chinese unicorns has grown faster than the United States

Graham Earnshaw, Chief Strategy Officer of Forbes China Group, published the “Global Unicorn Trend Report” on the 21st, pointing out that after three years of the epidemic, the growth rate of the number of Chinese unicorn companies has shown stronger resilience, and surpassed the US market again in the first half of this year, among which industrial capital is the main driving force for the incubation of unicorns.

In the first half of the year, the number of unicorns in China increased the most. Yan Gewen said that in the past two years, the global market has experienced a process of rapid rise and fall in the growth rate of unicorns. As of the end of June this year, the total number of unicorns in the world has maintained growth, reaching 1,637, but the growth rate is not as good as before. “It is easy to understand. In a prosperous market, everyone dreams of getting sufficient funds, but when the cold wind comes, everything will return to the mean.” According to data, the United States is still the economy with the most unicorns, followed by China, Europe and India, with 768, 394, 269 and 87 respectively. In the first half of this year, the number of newly added unicorns in China and the United States once again accounted for 90% of the global total.

Although the total volume is still growing, the growth rate of unicorn companies in the first half of this year has dropped sharply compared with the second half of last year. Among them, in the first half of this year, the total number of unicorns in the United States fell by 60% compared with the second half of last year, from 57 to 22; in Europe, it fell by 40%, and the number of new growth unicorns in India returned to zero.

In contrast, China is the economy with the slowest decline in the number of global unicorns in the first half of 2023, adding 24 unicorns during the period. After three years, the number of new unicorns in China once again surpassed that of the United States.

