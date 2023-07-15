Forbidden City Implements Quick Reservation and Ticket Inspection Measures for Minors in Summer Vacation

Palace Museum Implements Measures to Address Ticket Reservation Issues for Minors

Beijing, China – In an effort to alleviate the challenges of ticket reservations and slow admission, the Palace Museum has recently introduced a series of measures. These measures are specifically aimed at minors and include quick reservation and ticket inspection procedures. Starting from July 25, teams with more than 85% of minors will be able to make advance appointments, allowing for a faster entry into the famous Forbidden City.

During the summer vacation period, the Forbidden City sees an influx of visitors, especially underage groups. With a daily average of 40,000 visitors, the peak hours for entry are usually between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., resulting in long queues and delays.

To address this issue, the Palace Museum has developed quick reservation and ticket inspection measures for minors during the 2023 summer vacation. Independent legal entities organizing teams with a majority of minors are now able to make quick reservations via email six days in advance. However, adults accompanying the group will need to make separate reservations to purchase tickets. It is important to note that only one team of minors’ information can be submitted per email.

To ensure the safety of the tours, each team is limited to a maximum of 30 minors. Additionally, the ratio of adults to minors in the group should not be lower than 1:10, and the total number of individuals in the team cannot exceed 35. The Forbidden City has emphasized that tickets will be reviewed based on these ratios, and those who do not meet the requirements will be denied entry. The museum receives 400 teams of minors daily, and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until all slots are filled. Applicants will be notified of the results via email.

Once the reservation is successful, the adult leader of the tour can go to the ticket window located on the west side of Duanmen Square. They will need to present the original signed and stamped “Application for Visit Reservation,” “List of Visitors,” and “Letter of Commitment.” These documents should correspond to the information provided in the reservation email. Teams of minors can quickly check-in at the Meridian Gate by presenting their relevant certificates. In cases of high passenger flow, the Forbidden City will make adjustments to facilitate the entry of minors using the “Love Passage” on the west side of the Meridian Gate and adjacent express passages.

The Forbidden City has emphasized that admission will be refused if the team’s information is inconsistent with the appointment details. Additionally, the appointment qualification for the unit’s 2023 summer minor team will be revoked. It is important for teams of minors to adhere to the “Instructions for Visiting the Palace Museum” and comply with on-site staff instructions. Any actions that hinder the normal visitation of other visitors will result in the team being prohibited from entering the museum. Moreover, they will be disqualified from making reservations for the unit’s 2023 summer vacation team of minors.

The Palace Museum will begin accepting applications for minor group appointments from July 19, with the implementation commencing on July 25.

As the summer vacation period witnesses a significant surge in visitor numbers, the Forbidden City advises visitors to check-in according to their scheduled time slots and visit during off-peak hours. To expedite the queuing and security check processes, visitors are also urged to present their original ID cards for ticket verification. Additionally, visitors with large baggage can use the storage facilities available on the west side of Duanmen Square.

These measures by the Palace Museum aim to provide a more efficient and pleasant visiting experience for all, ensuring that the historical and cultural significance of the Forbidden City can be enjoyed by a larger audience.

