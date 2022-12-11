[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 10, 2022]A few days ago, the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy took a sharp turn and suddenly introduced 10 new loosening prevention and control measures, causing even greater chaos in various places. Commentators believe that the new 10 articles completely negate Xi Jinping’s “clearing” policy, but the three-year “clearing” has left behind a series of huge unfinished projects, which have offended almost all classes, and the CCP’s building will collapse.

Passenger at Guangzhou Railway Station: “Do you still need to check the 48-hour nucleic acid test results?”

The conductor at the train station: “No, only for Beijing, not for other places.”

The CCP has just released 10 new so-called optimized epidemic prevention policies, allowing asymptomatic infections and mild symptoms to be isolated at home, reducing the scope of nucleic acid testing, no longer arbitrarily expanding lockdowns, and no longer checking nucleic acid certificates and health codes for cross-regional migrants. Various places have also followed up and relaxed epidemic prevention measures.

According to Lu media, from Shandong to Sichuan, multimillion-dollar procurement projects such as the renovation of nucleic acid testing laboratories have been called to a halt across the country.

At the same time, iron sheets and roadside nucleic acid kiosks in closed communities began to be removed. Slogans and posters related to epidemic prevention and control were also removed. Square cabins in many places also began to be cleared or dismantled.

Fangcang staff: “Now the State Council’s epidemic prevention and control requirements have been lifted. That is, all patients hospitalized in Fangcai hospitals today can choose to go home.”

At the same time, the CCP’s media and experts have changed their words and downplayed the dangers of the epidemic, admitting that Omicron is not terrible, and the proportion of severe cases is lower than that of influenza.

For the new 10, many people are happy. But some people lamented: “I have been busy for three years. I was finally told that it was a cold. After three injections, I was finally told that it was a fake. Three years of nucleic acid, and finally Shanshan has the final say. These three years, the liver and intestines have been broken, and the whole show is over.”

Some people also asked: “In the past three years, those who died in isolation, delayed diagnosis and treatment, stillborn, burned to death, jumped off a building, despaired, and died of depression, did they die in vain?”

At the same time, a large number of netizens flooded into the Weibo of the epidemic “whistleblower” Li Wenliang to leave messages, telling about his pain during the three-year eradication.

Experts believe that the new 10 articles are a major concession that the CCP was forced to make, basically announcing the failure of the zero-clearing policy.

Shi Shan, a political commentator: “Of course it left some tails. The health code and the place code still exist. And it is the State Council that issued the new 10 articles. The State Council has issued several documents in the past, including what nine do not allow, 20 regulations on epidemic prevention, etc. , but the local government didn’t buy it at all, it didn’t implement it, and it will fight against you, and it will be zeroed out.”

So, why have the new 10 articles been implemented in many places?

Lai Jianping, master of international law at China University of Political Science and Law: “Fundamentally speaking, it is the impact of this white paper revolution. Many people took to the streets to oppose the one-size-fits-all and inhumane containment measures. They took to the streets to demonstrate and shout slogans, and even It has risen to the point of wanting Xi Jinping to step down and to overthrow the Communist Party. Under such a situation of turbulent public opinion, there is a sense of resistance everywhere in the world and at home. Under the pressure of public opinion, the CCP made a strategic solution. lockdown measures.”

Liang Wannian, an official of the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Medical Commission: “The optimization this time is not completely letting go.”

The CCP originally planned to open it up after the two sessions next year, but after the outbreak of the White Paper Revolution, the authorities hastily unblocked the epidemic, causing chaos in various places to prevent the epidemic.

Lai Jianping: “In the process of implementing the unblocking measures in various local governments, some officials are still waiting to see, and some officials do not dare to fully and completely unblock in order to protect their political achievements. Even in the same unblocking Under the big political background, not only are the practices of different places different, but the same place has different practices in different aspects and fields. Therefore, it is all kinds of things and very confusing.”

After the announcement of the new 10 regulations, Shandong Province, Heilongjiang and other places not only did not relax the epidemic prevention, but expanded the scope of nucleic acid testing. Residents are required to scan codes when entering and leaving public places. Moreover, people in many places are still queuing up to do nucleic acid at their own expense.

Nucleic acid point doctors and nurses in Guangdong: “Nucleic acid testing points at their own expense, 12 yuan and 50 cents for a single tube.”

The video shows that Guangzhou buses are still pulling people into Tianhe Fangcang Hospital; some places have begun to force the elderly to be vaccinated; Emergency and fever clinics are full.

In Beijing, Shanghai and other places, there were also “Dabai” banner protests.

Netizens have heatedly discussed, “‘Anti-epidemic heroes’ is a joke of the times, and everyone despises it after three years.” “It has created a new wave of unemployment.”

Some netizens concluded that the CCP was wiped out in three years, leaving behind a series of huge unfinished projects.

