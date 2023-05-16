[Forbidden News]The U.S. will urge sanctions on 29 Hong Kong judges for doing evil for the CCP | China Committee | Report | CECC

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 16, 2023]A few days ago, the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China issued a report urging the U.S. government to sanction 29 judges who undermined the rule of law in Hong Kong. According to the analysis, these judges have been educated in the West and fully understand the most basic judicial justice and the value of democracy, but they still help the evildoers and should have been sanctioned long ago.

CECC Commission Chairman Smith: “We must further sanction judges, prosecutors and other individuals for their gross misuse of this national security law. That law is an open condoning of incarceration and persecution.”

On May 11, CECC held a hearing on the Hong Kong issue. CECC chairman and senior Republican congressman Chris Smith urged the Biden administration to sanction Hong Kong judges.

CECC also published a report “One City, Two Legal Systems”, pointing out that since the CCP implemented the National Security Law in Hong Kong, it has established a parallel legal system. The CCP and the Hong Kong government have suppressed opposition voices through criminal prosecution under the National Security Law, weakening judicial procedural rights, and weakening freedom and democracy. And Hong Kong judges appointed to handle national security cases, as players, have contributed to these systemic violations.

The report lists 29 Hong Kong judges who participated in the trial of national security cases and requests that the federal “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” and “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” be used to sanction them.

Chinese human rights lawyer Wu Shaoping: “These judges should have been sanctioned anyway. Because these judges are a very important role in undermining Hong Kong’s democracy and the rule of law. Added text because there is no Hong Kong executive authority, Hong Kong Legislative Council, and Hong Kong The judiciary and the court system do not have the close cooperation between these three systems. Hong Kong’s rule of law will fall, and freedom will not be lost so quickly. Therefore, they should be treated the same as some officials of the Hong Kong government. “

The anti-extradition movement broke out in Hong Kong in 2019, and in June 2020, the CCP enforced the National Security Law. Up to now, at least 40 Chinese and Hong Kong officials have been sanctioned by the United States. Their visas to the United States were restricted, their bank accounts were frozen, and their personal practice was also affected.

According to data from the Hong Kong Security Bureau, as of the end of August 2022, 10,279 Hong Kong people, mostly young people, were arrested for participating in the pro-democracy movement. Among them, 571 minors were prosecuted for crimes related to the anti-extradition movement.

Cohen, an American writer living in Hong Kong, said at the hearing that the arrested Hong Kong people include college students, high school students, medical personnel, lawyers, teachers, business people, journalists, etc. The oldest is 75-year-old Li Zhiying; the youngest is only 13 years old and was sentenced last week.

Li Chongen, the son of Li Zhiying, the founder of “Next Media” in Hong Kong, said at the hearing that his father was imprisoned for telling the truth, and he was worried that he would never see his father again.

Smith criticized the injustice of the National Security Law at the hearing, and pointed out that colluding judges such as Hu Yawen and Guo Weijian should bear the consequences for destroying the rule of law in Hong Kong and obeying the CCP’s actions.

Hu Yawen has handled many anti-extradition cases and sentenced Li Zhiying and Hong Kong Polytechnic University first-year student Lu Shiyu and others. And Guo Weijian sentenced five speech therapists to 19 months in prison, accusing them of seditious behavior in children’s picture books.

Lan Shu, a current affairs commentator in the United States: “These judges in Hong Kong fully understand the most basic universal values ​​of democracy and justice. They are not the same as the judges in inland China. Educated. Those who have been educated in the West have fully understood the most basic judicial justice and the value of democracy, and then he still does this kind of thing, so there is no doubt that there are sufficient reasons for sanctioning these people. “

Commentators believe that sanctioning Hong Kong judges will let the world know that the rule of law in Hong Kong is dead.

Wu Shaoping: “I believe that anyone with such a sense of professional ethics and honor would not want to be included in the sanction list for participating in the abuse of human rights and undermining the rule of law. These judges are included in such a sanction list It must be the biggest shame in their careers. For them, whether it is in terms of personal honor or personal rights, I believe it will have an impact, including their personal life, and even some of their relatives .”

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor once revealed that due to U.S. sanctions, bank accounts have been suspended, and income and expenditure can only be paid in cash.

