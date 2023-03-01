A new chapter for young victims of violence and those who have reintegrated into society began to be written in Valledupar with the launch of the Manotas Foundation’s ‘Forbidden Zone’ television series, which had the support of the Fe en Colombia of the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 1 and the Colombia Estéreo Radio Station of the National Army.

The series stars men and women who in the past were homeless, who were in Youth Training Centers, who saw culture and art as the best way to turn their lives around and reintegrate into society. .

The filmmaker Eberto Manotas Ochoa thanked the National Army for its support during the launch of the first chapter of the audiovisual production that will be screened in vulnerable neighborhoods of Valledupar so that the community knows the story behind each of the characters.

“’Zona Prohibida’ was generated from the social impact to transform life, it is a series of music and passion where they fight to build their dreams, but by not being supported they end up being criminals, but over time their lives are transformed and they convert everything bad at art, music, lyrics and songs. The young people are from the street, who we rescued and who changed their lives for art. Thanks to Fe en Colombia and the Army for their support,” said Manotas.

In his turn, Major Ricardo Lozano, Executive and Second Commander of the Support and Comprehensive Action and Development Battalion No. 1 of the National Army, ratified his support for these processes that help build the social fabric, providing greater opportunities for youth of the country and that is part of one of the pillars of Faith in Colombia with a vulnerable population and reintegrated into society

“Together with the Fe en Colombia team, we are supporting a very beautiful work that some young people are in the process of resocializing and helping to build the social fabric, all of which in turn, we are helping to promote their own initiative in the midst of of its process, this with the idea of ​​showing the reality of a country, to the nation, to help sell a message to those young people who suddenly feel that fear of making a change in their lives, we hope to continue supporting the youth of Columbia,” he said.

