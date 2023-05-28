Forced displacement of 300 families in Chocó

In the department of Chocó, around 300 Afro-Colombian and indigenous families were forced to leave their homes due to the constant armed confrontations between the Clan del Golfo and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN). The conflict has generated a humanitarian crisis in the San Juan River area, causing the displacement of these families.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, approximately 1,500 people have arrived in recent days in the municipal seats of Istmina and Nóvita, fleeing the violence in the San Juan River region. The communities that live in this area are constantly exposed to confrontations between armed groups and their dominance.

«From the Ombudsman’s Office we are accompanying the Chocoan communities of Charco Largo, Barrancón, Barranconcito, Charco Hondo, in remote areas of Sipí, who were displaced towards the municipal seat of Istmina; and to the communities of Santa Bárbara, Cajón, San José and Torrá, in the rural area of ​​Nóvita». reported the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

In addition, the Ombudsman’s Office warned about the existence of a significant number of families that have not yet managed to escape the violence, due to the risk of new confrontations between the armed groups. These families are confined and exposed to the dangers of the conflict.

«Due to the complex situation that is about to overwhelm the capacity of local entities, I urge the national and departmental authorities to take the pertinent measures to mitigate the humanitarian deficiencies of the affected ethnic communities”, required Camargo.

According to the Ombudsman, many of the displaced families left their homes after receiving threats from the ELN, which warned them that they could not remain in the territories due to the intensification of the conflict with the paramilitaries of the Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces. of Colombia (AGC).

The UN Office for Human Rights also ruled on the situation in Nóvita and Sipí, and denounced human rights violations and violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

A government commission is expected to arrive in the area tomorrow, according to the UN, which urged the armed groups to respect IHL and the principles of precaution, proportionality, distinction and humanity.

“We urge the State to protect and care for the population. We remind the groups of their obligation to respect the rights to life, integrity and humanitarian assistance for the population that does not participate in the hostilities,” the UN office requested.

This area is a regular scene of fighting between these two groups, after the ELN has lost influence in the area and the AGC is extending its control from the Caribbean and the border with Panama through the Pacific to the south.

In general, the population is constantly exposed to this type of forced displacement and also to confinements that diminish their possibilities of looking for food, cultivating their farms or seeking medical help.