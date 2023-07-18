‘Forced into a threesome’, 2 young men under investigation for violence – News

An encounter with a boy in Milano Marittima, on the Ravenna coast, which turned into abuse by the young man and his friend. This is what a 20-year-old from Ravenna reported to the carabinieri. According to what was reported by the Resto del Carlino, the two boys – aged 32 and 34, both residing in the province of Monza-Brianza – were investigated on the loose for gang sexual assault.

It all started with a meeting in a local area between one of them and the 20-year-old. After a night in the young man’s hotel room, at dawn, when she fell asleep, the second also tried to approach her, determining the reaction of the girl who started screaming, fleeing to her hotel and then calling the military. who quickly tracked down and identified the two suspects.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

