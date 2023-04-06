Carlos Marroquín, a government official from El Salvador, recounted his experiences in defeating gangs and criminal groups in his country.

Insecurity is the main problem that worries Ecuadorians. The increase in violence and the strengthening of criminal groups have put theThe Government of Guillermo Lasso.

Despite announcing the reopening of La Roca prison a year ago as a maximum security prison, on April 4, 2023 there was a confrontation between prisoners that left three prisoners dead.

Unlike Ecuador, in El Salvador a security policy model emerges and, despite the criticism that may exist for the treatment of prisoners, its results they jump out at you.

In the Vera a su Manera program, Carlos Marroquín, director of Reconstruction of the Social Fabric of the Government of Nayib Bukele, He recalled that in the last 30 years his country recorded more than 100,000 Salvadorans killed by violence generated by gangs. and “maras”.

He stressed that these figures are no longer repeated thanks to a model that combats gang crime. “The first thing we had to do was fight corruption and impunity,” he warned..

Marroquín is in Ecuador invited by the Espíritu Santo University (UEES) as a speaker at the Comprehensive Security Seminar that ends on April 6 in Guayaquil.

state and control

Marroquín explained that the comprehensive plan developed led by the President of El Salvador, Nayid Bukele, has been developed in seven phases.

LThe first was to demonstrate and guarantee the security of citizens, “showing that it is the State that has control and the force to make decisions”.

The next phase was the reconstruction of the social fabric, opening opportunities for the population. “Not only did you have to show the repressive and punitive part, but also the preventive phase.a phase that was accompanying the transformation”, pointed out Marroquín.

The Salvadoran official pointed out that before giving weapons to citizens; as announced by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, “You must modernize and equip the security forces, because if you have security forces that live in a rickety way, who live in vulnerability because they are high-risk people, we better save everything. Society doesn’t change that way.”

He explained that so far they have only applied five of the seven phases that comprise the plan. He explained that the second phase goes from prevention to the generation of opportunities and access to better services.

“Phase three includes the modernization of the security forces of the National Police and our army, which patrol together,” he stressed.

According to Marroquín, at this stage the Government of El Salvador has invested more than $120 million. “You cannot send the Police and the Armed Forces to war against gang members who were armed with high caliber, You weren’t going to command our force with water pistols.”

He recalled that during the first months of the Bukele government, all his efforts to advance the action plan were blocked by the opposition who controlled Parliament.

For Moroccan, The key factor for the triumph of government measures has been “the political will of a President who has been leading the transformation radical of the State in function of the salvadorans”.

Articulation and leadership

By extrapolating the situation that El Salvador suffered for years, with the current crisis of insecurity in the country, the high rates of acceptance that the Central American president has in Ecuador are explained.

For security experts Ana Minga and Daniel Pontón, interviewed by LA HORA, The first fundamental point to turn the crisis around would be to have articulated policies in all institutions of the state and stronger leadership.

Pontón indicates that unlike President Lasso, “Bukele’s leadership is very high, he is addicted to citizen approval and in the face of that dynamic it is much easier to attack to crime in a more direct way.”

In his opinion, this type of government leads to the debate on what “authoritarianism and freedom” is.

For her part, Anna Minga considers that the application of similar measures in Ecuador requires work and the coordination of institutions.

“There is a leader there who takes charge of everything and who articulates the institutions. Here, unfortunately We have a President who is not leading the country and it is not just a matter of communication, it is a matter of political content, it is dispersed”alerted Minga.

For the expert in profiling and criminal behavior, Lasso does not take command to avoid crises and only responds when the damage is done.

Transversal policy

For the professor of Security and Violence of the Institute of Higher National Studies, Daniel Pontón, in Ecuador, one of the measures that must be taken is to turn security into a “transversal axis”that is to say, a policy that is carried out not only by this government, but by those who continue in the future.

Referring to the announcement of the regulated carrying of weapons, Minga considers that the measure lacked planning. “It should be a structural measure, what is the use of having a weapon if the laws do not change. ANDSo, he shot a criminal in self-defense and he can charge me with attempted murder,” he said.

“The president can say anything, but no one is going to stop him, everything remains in a speech because there is no action, there are shortcomings and there is no work articulated with the institutions”

Ana Minga, specialist in security issues.

US sanctioned

Carlos Marroquín is the director of Reconstruction of the Social Fabric of the Government of Nayib Bukele. He was part of the government team that led the talks with the ‘Mara Salvatrucha-13’ gang, which generated a peace agreement, which was later rotated and which was the cause of the death of 87 people between March 25 and 27, 2022.

Marroquín was sanctioned by the United States Government in December 2021 after being accused of acts of corruption and for holding meetings with gangs and criminal groups in El Salvador.