Forceful Leones del Caracas defeated Magallanes again in the Monumental

The set of Caracas Lions They once again took the victory against their “eternal rival” the Navegantes del Magallanes 4-0, this Tuesday, October 31 at the Monumental stadium in La Rinconada.

The capital’s pitching only allowed three hits and thanks to its timely hitting, Caracas achieved victory against the Turkish ship, in the second meeting between both teams in this Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), a commitment that again featured a historical assistance.

A solo home run by Aldrem Corredor in the second inning opened the scoring. Leones made three more in the seventh inning, when Monaguense Gabriel Noriega hit a two-run RBI single and then scored thanks to a hit by Oswaldo Arcia.

Albert Suárez took the win, leaving him with a 1-1 record, while the loss went to Luis Martínez (1-1) who received Corredor’s home run in 4.2 innings of work.

With this result, the Lions leave their record at 6-3. For its part, Magallanes remains with a 4-5 record.

Magallanes Vs. Leones del Caracas: Historical attendance

A total of 33,381 spectators filled the Monumental stadium of La Rinconada, in Caracas, setting a new attendance record for Venezuelan baseball, leaving behind the 32,188 people who attended the first duel between the “eternal rivals” in this 2023-2024 season. last October 27.

