Home » Forceful Leones del Caracas defeated Magallanes again in the Monumental
News

Forceful Leones del Caracas defeated Magallanes again in the Monumental

by admin
Forceful Leones del Caracas defeated Magallanes again in the Monumental

The set of Caracas Lions They once again took the victory against their “eternal rival” the Navegantes del Magallanes 4-0, this Tuesday, October 31 at the Monumental stadium in La Rinconada.

The capital’s pitching only allowed three hits and thanks to its timely hitting, Caracas achieved victory against the Turkish ship, in the second meeting between both teams in this Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), a commitment that again featured a historical assistance.

A solo home run by Aldrem Corredor in the second inning opened the scoring. Leones made three more in the seventh inning, when Monaguense Gabriel Noriega hit a two-run RBI single and then scored thanks to a hit by Oswaldo Arcia.

Albert Suárez took the win, leaving him with a 1-1 record, while the loss went to Luis Martínez (1-1) who received Corredor’s home run in 4.2 innings of work.

With this result, the Lions leave their record at 6-3. For its part, Magallanes remains with a 4-5 record.

Magallanes Vs. Leones del Caracas: Historical attendance

A total of 33,381 spectators filled the Monumental stadium of La Rinconada, in Caracas, setting a new attendance record for Venezuelan baseball, leaving behind the 32,188 people who attended the first duel between the “eternal rivals” in this 2023-2024 season. last October 27.

Also read: Venezuelan soccer in mourning! José Luis Dolgetta, historic former Vinotinto player, died

See also  A man sits on the rails while the train arrives, two boys save him: "We jumped in, someone had to help him"

You may also like

California wildfire fueled by strong winds destroys structures...

Electoral remembrances – Chocó7días.com

Zhou Pengju’s Investigation of Key Livelihood Projects: Building...

Demolition of the “White Giant” in Duisburg is...

An attempt to highlight the Israeli aggression on...

November SNAP Payments: Dates and Increases for Beneficiaries

The Ombudsman’s Office used its humanitarian channels for...

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Collaborates on...

Two cars at a traffic light intersection with...

Cabbage, apple and orange salad from Anna Konda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy