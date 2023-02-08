The booth of the People’s Insurance Company of China at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, September 3, 2022. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images△)

[The Epoch Times, February 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) The Chinese People’s Life Insurance Co., Ltd., a central enterprise of the Communist Party of China, recently asked all employees to recite the “Golden Sentences” spoken by the chairman of the group, Luo Xi, and take an exam. As soon as the news caused an uproar, the official media criticized it as “flattery” and “personality cult”. Exams are currently suspended. Overseas netizens ridiculed that under the rule of the CCP, this is just the same effect.

According to “Observer.com”, “Top News” and other mainland media reports on February 7, the PICC Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the People’s Insurance Company of China (hereinafter referred to as PICC), issued a notice requesting that the headquarter, provinces, cities, All cadres and employees of county branches at all levels “study, read, and recite the collection of golden sentences conveyed by the chairman at the first quarter summit kick-off meeting.”

According to the notice, the main persons in charge of each department of the head office and the heads of organizations at all levels “take the lead in speaking and using golden sentences”, and through various methods such as concentrated study, individual self-study, reciting and clocking in, ensure that all internal staff “understand the content of golden sentences” Keep it in your heart and put it into practice.”

The notice also mentioned that before February 10th, all staff should complete the closed-book customs clearance and examination, and summarize the results.

According to public information, Luo Xi, secretary of the Communist Party of China and chairman of PICC, was born in December 1960. He once worked in the senior management of Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, China Resources Group, and Taiping Insurance Group. Since September 2020, he has served as Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Insurance Company of China.

According to the “China Life Insurance” official account, Luo Xi’s “golden sentences” include “making life insurance closer to people’s lives”, “protecting a better life for customers”, “the more difficult the economy and society are, the more important the insurance value” and so on.

The incident was on the Weibo hot search list on February 6, causing public opinion to question it.

Many netizens on Weibo ridiculed PICC: “The PICC frequently makes brilliant moves, are you crazy about wanting to be famous?”

“Central enterprises and state-owned enterprises are all counted, half of them are confused cars, making messy performance, playing with words and getting familiar with the road. They also have to recite golden sentences, answer questions in exams, hold meetings to implement them, and take notes of their experiences. Useful things are not done, and useless ones are blind It’s not like a company at all, it’s more like an imperial examination.”

“Closed-book examination of Luo Dong’s golden sentences, which one is better at flattering kung fu?”

According to Weibo’s popular “Internet San Ye Shuo”, PICC not only issued documents requiring all levels of its subordinates to study and recite the “golden sentence” of Chairman Luo’s speech, but also issued an internal “drinking ban” (including off-duty hours). “People in the People’s Insurance Company are blessed. They really should recite aphorisms every day, including the time when they want to drink secretly at home. Director Luo: A bottle of Moutai Poems; employees: recite the entire poem without drinking all day.”

Sino-Singapore Jingwei, a subsidiary of China News Agency, also published an article on the evening of February 6 to join the criticism, saying that PICC’s actions were “an act of subordinates to flatter their superiors” and “falling into a blind personality cult.”

At present, relevant articles on the official account of “China Insurance Life Insurance” have been deleted, and the scheduled closed-book exam has also been suspended.

Some overseas netizens pointed out that this practice of reciting quotations from leaders is a common problem of the CCP, but to varying degrees. Netizen John Chan left a message after the Hong Kong media report: “It’s all (is) a practice that is in line with the national conditions. China has published a series of important speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping (or “Xi Quotations”). Official media It is an overreaction to criticize flattery and blind personality cult.”

The incident also sparked heated discussions on Twitter:

China-Japan Political and Economic Review: “There is a big leader at the top, and thousands of small leaders below. The system remains the same, and the leaders continue.”

zhoubaqi: “A slave’s slave is not your slave, just like Qing Dynasty.”

Stephen: “How dare you stand shoulder to shoulder with Emperor Xi, a boss of a central enterprise is really tired of his job.”

Lin Zhaoyang: “I remember that there was a news before that a county party secretary published a series of anthologies, several books, for the whole county to study. Then he was arrested. Now another one has come out recklessly.”

Tinker: “Study quotations on the top, and golden sentences on the bottom.”

Nanwang Wangshi: “The bureaucrats at all levels in the system have a dream of being an emperor. Within the scope of their own rights, they have the right to use up their power and take advantage of it.”

Vinfol Loh: “Both go up and down, this chairman has the style of a people’s leader.”

Beg: “Everyone is the boss, the boss quits.”

DoraDaemon: “There is only one core boss in China, and it is only allowed to learn to recite one person’s golden sentences.”

