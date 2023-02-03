The American car manufacturer Ford will return to Formula 1 in 2026, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced in a statement on Friday.

“Today’s news that Ford will be in Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO. F1 executive.

The statement did not give any details about who Ford would team up with, but several European media reported that the union will be with Red Bull through an engine deal.

Ford last participated in F1 in 2004 as Jordan’s partner, and his return is yet another sign of the sport’s growth in the United States.

The American company has participated in 10 constructors’ and 13 drivers’ championships, making it the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history, its most recent success being Michael Schumacher’s victory with Benetton in 1994.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in Ford’s motorsport history, which began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company,” said Bill Ford, Ford Motor Company CEO.

“Ford returns to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world‘s most visible stages.”

F1’s engine regulations will change in 2026 with the introduction of a new power unit.