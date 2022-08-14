(www.iLMeteo.it) At the rate of 5,000 lightning per hour, some thunderstorms hit Italy hard during this summer crisis: increasingly violent phenomena caused by climate change.

Since May 10, five waves of marine heat have caused a dizzying increase in temperatures in the Mediterranean with values ​​of even 5-6 ° C above average: the Mare Nostrum has warmed up to 29-30 ° C like the Caribbean Sea or the Red Sea.

The hottest area was recorded between the Balearic Islands and the southern Tyrrhenian Sea: and it was on these boiling waters that the most impressive storm cells developed, then also directed towards the mainland.

A widely expected warning picture after the record heat, with the new equation: ‘record heat = hot sea = record storms’.

As per the textbook, in recent days, a violent unstable phase was then accentuated by the descent of a vortex from Ukraine with fresh air inside.

In the next few hours the vortex will move towards Albania and from this evening it will move out of Italy, definitively towards Macedonia, Bulgaria and northern Greece.

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, in fact indicates a marked improvement in weather conditions and the return to the real August summer from tomorrow: Sunday will pass with full sun almost everywhere, with the exception of the extreme southern regions where in the morning we will still have moments of uncertainty with clouds and local showers.

For Ferragosto a disturbance will pass from central France to Switzerland and the Black Forest: during this journey it will also bring showers over Northern Italy, at times even over Tuscany, Umbria and northern Marche. In summary, two thirds of Italians will enjoy good weather, the rest will see some thunderstorms but in a context of still acceptable temperatures.

We are talking about temperatures because the sixth African heat wave will arrive from Tuesday with a more decisive interest in the Center-South: we will again touch values ​​close to 37-38 ° C but with a higher humidity rate than the previous sub-tropical advections.

At the moment the duration of this sixth wave seems rather short, with the return to less suffocating temperatures already on the weekend 20-21 August; this trend, however, is fantameteo and so for now let’s get ready for: thunderstorms today, sun tomorrow, good weather in August for two thirds of Italians and subsequent African heat. A rich weather menu, quite lively in the heart of the summer.

IN THE DETAIL

Saturday 13. In the North: sunny. In the Center: showers especially on Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise; some showers also on the north of Sardinia. In the South: scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from early afternoon.

Sunday 14. In the North: sunny and warm. In the Center: good weather. In the South: residual showers in the morning between southern Puglia, Calabria and Ionian Sicily, subsequent rapid improvement.

Monday 15. In the North: thunderstorms scattered over Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta and Lombardy, in the evening also over the Veneto. In the Center: sunny except for isolated showers in Tuscany, Umbria and northern Marche. In the South: good and warm weather.

Trend: from Tuesday sixth African heat wave of the season, for at least 3-4 days.

