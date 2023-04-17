Foreign capital supports the share price of this food stock to a new high

The food factory CPP (1215) has come to an end as the inventory of high-priced raw materials has come to an end. This year’s cost pressure is expected to be greatly relieved. Recently, foreign-funded legal persons have joined the ranks of super-buyers. Among them, foreign-funded companies have been buyers for eight consecutive trading days. The stock price opened higher on the 17th. Going higher, the highest reached 94 yuan in early trading, an increase of more than 5.6%. The stock price set a new high record and hit the 100-yuan mark.

CP benefited from the increase in product prices, pushing up last year’s consolidated revenue to 28.959 billion yuan, a record high. After-tax net profit was 1.555 billion yuan, an annual increase of 14.73%, and EPS reached 5.28 yuan.

In recent months, the domestic egg price has been rising continuously. The egg washing and sorting plant invested and established by CPP this year will be completed in the near future. By then, egg production will be increased, which will benefit the operation.

In addition, as the epidemic situation is unsealed, there are long queues at restaurants again, and foreign tourists are gradually increasing as the borders open. A large proportion of CP’s business is supplied to the B2B business market. It is expected to benefit from this wave of catering recovery and boost the company’s operations this year.

Pokphand’s March revenue was 2.599 billion yuan, an annual increase of 4.9%. In the first quarter, the consolidated revenue was 7.232 billion yuan, an annual increase of 0.45%. Pokphand believes that the problem of high raw material costs should be improved this year, but it is impossible for the price to be lower than before the Russo-Ukrainian War; the current inventory and production status are maintained, and it is expected that this year’s performance will be flat or slightly increased.

Pokphand has recently been favored by foreign-funded legal persons. Last Friday (14th), foreign investors bought over 974 contracts, and investment trust bought over 200 contracts. Among them, foreign investors bought a total of over 2,819 contracts for eight consecutive trading days, pushing up the stock price.

further reading

The food stock gross profit margin defense battle, this dividend payout is the highest in the industry

Pokphand and Lianhua are favored by legal persons

Catering recovery, CPP happy to see this year’s operation

The post Foreign Capital Supports This Food Stock’s Stock Prices to Record Highs appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

