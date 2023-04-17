Home » Foreign capital supports the share price of this food stock to a new high
News

Foreign capital supports the share price of this food stock to a new high

by admin
Foreign capital supports the share price of this food stock to a new high

The food factory CPP (1215) has come to an end as the inventory of high-priced raw materials has come to an end. This year’s cost pressure is expected to be greatly relieved. Recently, foreign-funded legal persons have joined the ranks of super-buyers. Among them, foreign-funded companies have been buyers for eight consecutive trading days. The stock price opened higher on the 17th. Going higher, the highest reached 94 yuan in early trading, an increase of more than 5.6%. The stock price set a new high record and hit the 100-yuan mark.

CP benefited from the increase in product prices, pushing up last year’s consolidated revenue to 28.959 billion yuan, a record high. After-tax net profit was 1.555 billion yuan, an annual increase of 14.73%, and EPS reached 5.28 yuan.

In recent months, the domestic egg price has been rising continuously. The egg washing and sorting plant invested and established by CPP this year will be completed in the near future. By then, egg production will be increased, which will benefit the operation.

In addition, as the epidemic situation is unsealed, there are long queues at restaurants again, and foreign tourists are gradually increasing as the borders open. A large proportion of CP’s business is supplied to the B2B business market. It is expected to benefit from this wave of catering recovery and boost the company’s operations this year.

Pokphand’s March revenue was 2.599 billion yuan, an annual increase of 4.9%. In the first quarter, the consolidated revenue was 7.232 billion yuan, an annual increase of 0.45%. Pokphand believes that the problem of high raw material costs should be improved this year, but it is impossible for the price to be lower than before the Russo-Ukrainian War; the current inventory and production status are maintained, and it is expected that this year’s performance will be flat or slightly increased.

See also  The huge cost of normalization of nucleic acid testing in China is difficult for local governments to bear | local government debts |

Pokphand has recently been favored by foreign-funded legal persons. Last Friday (14th), foreign investors bought over 974 contracts, and investment trust bought over 200 contracts. Among them, foreign investors bought a total of over 2,819 contracts for eight consecutive trading days, pushing up the stock price.

further reading

The food stock gross profit margin defense battle, this dividend payout is the highest in the industry

Pokphand and Lianhua are favored by legal persons

Catering recovery, CPP happy to see this year’s operation

The post Foreign Capital Supports This Food Stock’s Stock Prices to Record Highs appeared first on Business Times.

You may also like

Food assistance: WFP launches the second phase of...

winter emergencies

Reporter’s Notes: A Vivid and Profound Research Demonstration

Several dead in gun attack at birthday party

Vías del Samán awarded works contracts for the...

Government presents list of association proposals for reducing...

The Rapid Support Forces announce the control of...

A car that is only returned to the...

Between chickens, elephants and swans there is also...

Zulnouren Nasreddin, the lawyer, writes: The aspirations and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy