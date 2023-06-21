Foreign capital swept over 50,000 shares of Evergreen Airlines in 4 days, dumped 2 AI concept stocks

The 4 major U.S. stock indexes will retreat, and Taiwan stocks will be closed for 4 days starting from the Dragon Boat Festival tomorrow. Today, the market remains conservative, and the index fluctuates in the flat market. Pulling up, the weighted index turned red in late trading, ending with a slight increase of 17.49 points to close at 17,202.40 points, with a turnover of 321.4 billion yuan.

Today, foreign investors sold more than 2.053 billion yuan, investment trusts sold more than 1.705 billion yuan, self-employed traders bought more than 2.752 billion yuan, and the three major legal entities sold more than 1.006 billion yuan.

The most foreign investors bought today was EVA Air with 22,000 tickets, with a total of 57,596 tickets bought in 4 consecutive days. In addition, 4 more ETFs were added, including 00712 Fuhua FTSE Real Estate, and the 3 tiers 0050, 00878, and 0056 with the largest number of shareholders. All 4 tiers were resold for buying.

UMC Lian 4 has sold more than 70,000 copies

UMC has become the champion of foreign super sellers for 2 consecutive days. Today, it has sold 29,000 copies, and has sold a total of 72,138 copies for 4 consecutive days. Recently popular AI concept stocks Wistron and Inventec are among the top 10 selling stocks.

Hanxiang, a military concept stock, also cut its weight by more than 10,000 shares. Today’s stock price hit a new high and turned from red to black, and a long black K line appeared at the high end.

The legal person said that the current economic situation is still in the blue light and is still in the adjustment stage, but the leading indicators have rebounded for several months, and the worst may have passed. Taiwan stocks reflect that the economy has bottomed out. Since last year’s low of 12,629, it has rebounded by more than 4,000 points, an increase of 36%. The KD index has remained above 80 for more than a month. Recently, popular stocks have consolidated and rested. Although the index’s bull structure has not changed , but we also need to pay attention to the possibility of short-term retracement or even mid-term consolidation.

The top 10 listed stocks bought by foreign investors today are: Evergreen (2618) 22,060 shares, Taiwan Glass (1802) 18,653 shares, Fuhua FTSE Real Estate (00712) 16,691 shares, Yuanta Taiwan 50 (0050) 14,267 shares, AUO (0050) 14,267 shares, 2409) 13,407, Cathay Pacific Sustainable High Dividend (00878) 11,858, Caijing (6116) 11,827, Taishin Gold (2887) 10,299, Yuanta High Dividend (0056) 9,340, Macronix (2337) 8,690.

The top 10 listed stocks sold by foreign investors today are: UMC (2303) 29,178, Yangming (2609) 23,509, Mega Gold (2886) 18,434, Acer (2353) 13,936, Far EasTone (4904) 12,725, Wisdom Chuang (3231) 11,612, Yongfeng Yu (1907) 11,254, Hanxiang (2634) 10,055, Inventec (2356) 10,002, Yongfeng Jin (2890) 9,499.

(Wang Shunquan, Wangdefu Financial Network)

※Disclaimer: The content of individual stocks mentioned in the article is not any investment advice or reference. Please carefully judge and evaluate risks and be responsible for your own profits and losses.

