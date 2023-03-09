Foreign citizens who are in our country already have an additional benefit from the National Government that allows them to process the services offered by the RUNT, among them of course the driver’s license.

This was announced by the Single National Transit Registry, since last February 2023 through the statement “Use of Permit for Temporary Protection (PPT) for transit procedures – Venezuelan Citizens”, which highlighted the possibility of access of these foreign residents to the RUNT system.

In order to access this official mobility document, those interested must have the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), which will not only enable the driving license permit, but also other services such as: registration in the RUNT System, modification of the registration, among others.

“Venezuelan citizens who identify themselves with the Permit for Temporary Protection (PPT), will be able to demonstrate their procedures in the Consultation for Identity Document, which also incorporates this type of document,” said the RUNT.

The traffic secretary of Santa Rosa de Cabal, Gerardo Flórez, indicated, “this guideline came through the Ministry of Transportation, which was enabled in order to generate equality in their right to carry out the procedures corresponding to a driver’s license for this population, which means that all foreign citizens of legal age, who have their immigration card and temporary residence permit that is in force, may process their license at one of the certified academies and may have their driver’s license to any category”.