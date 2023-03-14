According to the Banco de la República Balance of Payments report, the Travel and Air Transport account for passengers for 2022, reported a foreign exchange inflow of USD 7,368 million, which meant a growth of 8.6%, when compared to 2019. In this sense, tourism is the main component in exports of the services sector, registering a participation of 58% of the total.

At the same time, the arrival of non-resident visitors reached 4.6 million in 2022, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, which meant an average expense of USD 1,599 per traveler, that is, 7% higher than USD 1,498. of 2019.

“We estimate that in 2023 the inflow of foreign currency will have greater growth, taking into account the great business expectations that were obtained after the last version of the ANATO Tourist Showcase, where more destinations in Colombia were linked to publicize the different tourist experiences that it has for the international traveler. This, added to the interest of the National Government to offer the sector greater opportunities with the promotion of our biodiversity, peace, social balance and security”, said Paula Cortés Calle, executive president of ANATO