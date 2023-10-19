Foreign delegations visit the corridors of security and military institutions at the horse exhibition in El Jadida

Hespress Art and Culture Photos: Hespress Tawfiq Boufteh from El JadidaFriday 20 October 2023 – 00:00

Within the framework of enhancing the prospects for military cooperation and strengthening the strategic ties and partnerships that bring the Kingdom of Morocco together with a number of countries around the world, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces organized, today, Thursday, a visit by a delegation of foreign military representation members accredited to their country’s embassies in Rabat to the corridors of the horse exhibition in El Jadida, the activities of which continue its fourth session. Ten to the 22nd of this month at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Center.

The military attaches of the embassies of a number of Asian, African and European countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Mauritania, Egypt, Libya, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Angola, China and Belgium, inspected the corridors of the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, the Auxiliary Forces, the National Security and the Royal Guard, where high-ranking Moroccan officers briefed them on the role of the cavalry teams in Maintaining security, combating clandestine immigration, combating forest fires, and other tasks assigned to these teams.

It also provided them with information about the roles assigned to each institution, the role of the military horse in sustainable development, and the role of the cavalry units and their contribution to stimulating and revitalizing the economy at the regional level by organizing equestrian sports events, in addition to highlighting the commitment of the cavalry units, affiliated with various security and military institutions, By preserving the environment through a group of initiatives that include the use of renewable energies and the ecological management of horse waste.

Foreign military delegations were also provided with extensive information and explanations about the historical contribution of the Persians to the armies of successive countries that ruled Morocco, similar to the Marinid state, which paid great attention to organizing, training, and equipping the army with equipment and equipment, as the Marinids were famous for their travel and experience in the field of war. The delegations also viewed a group of historical manuscripts documenting important stages of Moroccan history.

This type of visit contributes to increasing knowledge and awareness among military officials, strengthening the bonds of military and strategic cooperation between various countries, in addition to exchanging experiences and supporting relations between the military institutions of friendly and brotherly countries, in a way that serves the national interests of these countries and their cooperation in facing common challenges.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Morocco has political and military relations with a number of countries with which it has a number of security and military agreements, especially African countries, where Rabat was able to maintain its strategic gains in its relations with a number of countries of the African continent, despite the political and geo-strategic transformations that it experienced. The region, linked to the wave of military coups that swept the Sahel and Sahara region in recent years.

