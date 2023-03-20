Chinanews.comWuxi, March 19th (Reporter Sun Quan) From March 18th to 19th, the “Go Jiangsu—Joyful Wuxi” offline activity for foreign fans on overseas social media in Jiangsu was held in Wuxi.

During the event, 11 foreign friends from the United States, the United Kingdom, Morocco and other countries walked into Wuxi Bodu River Sports Park, Meicun Erhu Industrial Park, and Taihu Yuantouzhu Scenic Area to appreciate the achievements of “Healthy Wuxi” and experience the beauty of Wuxi in spring , historical heritage and unique humanities.

In Bodu River Sports Park, where there is a strong national fitness atmosphere, traditional Chinese fitness programs such as square dance, fitness qigong, and stone locks have attracted the attention of foreign friends. Many citizens stopped to watch.

Foreign friends interact with residents doing morning exercises.Photo by Liu Xia

When they came to Meicun Erhu Industrial Park, foreign friends listened to the sound of silk and bamboo, experienced the production process of Erhu on the spot, appreciated all kinds of exquisite Erhu cultural and creative products, and immersed themselves in the Erhu culture of Meicun.

Cherry blossoms are one of the pronouns of spring in Wuxi. When the spring cherry blossoms begin to bloom in March, Wuxi becomes a city of cherry blossoms. At this time, people walking in Wuxi’s parks, roads, and campuses can see cherry blossoms in full bloom everywhere. Among them, the cherry blossoms in Yuantouzhu Scenic Area of ​​Taihu Lake are the most beautiful.

Strolling through Yuantouzhu Scenic Area, foreign friends recorded the beautiful scenery of cherry blossoms.Photo by Sun Quan

Yuantouzhu Scenic Area of ​​Taihu Lake is known as the “Chinese Cherry Blossom Spot”. Walking in the Cherry Blossom Valley of the scenic spot, tens of thousands of cherry blossom trees are blooming one after another. The magnificent scene of flowers evokes the poetry and romance in the hearts of foreign friends.

“I want to record this beautiful moment and show my family and friends the beautiful scenery I see here.” A foreign friend who participated in the event said.

The offline activity of “Go Jiangsu—Joyful Wuxi” for overseas fans of overseas social media in Jiangsu coincides with the start of the 2023 Wuxi Marathon. At the opening ceremony of the 2023 Wuxi Marathon on the morning of the 19th, foreign fans looked at the runners starting in the “Sakura Rain”, and felt that “people running in the painting” really deserved its reputation.

Foreign friends participate in traditional Chinese fitness programs.Photo by Liu Xia

In order to let more foreign friends know about Jiangsu and fall in love with Jiangsu, from April 2018, the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government Information Office and China Daily.com jointly planned and held the “Go Jiangsu” series of offline activities for foreign fans on overseas social media. Up to now, the event has invited more than 200 foreign friends from more than 20 countries to visit Jiangsu, travel around, feel the customs and customs of various places, appreciate the charm of culture, and effectively promote Jiangsu’s foreign cultural exchanges.

During the activities held in Wuxi this time, foreign friends also went to the World Taekwondo Wuxi Center and the Hongshan Site Museum to “check in” and deeply felt Wuxi’s sports vitality and profound cultural heritage. (over)