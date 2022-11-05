International Online Feature: On the evening of November 4, the 5th China International Import Expo opened in Shanghai. A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participated in this year’s CIIE, and 284 of the world‘s top 500 and industry-leading companies were participating. Overseas media paid great attention and immediately commented, praising the CIIE for providing opportunities for global development.

Screenshot from Reuters report

Reuters UKOn November 4, it was reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo. The report introduced the development process of the CIIE, and highlighted the content of Xi Jinping’s speech that China will promote the sharing of opportunities for deepening international cooperation among all countries and parties.

Screenshot of a report on the website of the Independent newspaper in South Africa

South African newspaper The IndependentA commentary published on November 3 stated that China‘s booming market and huge potential have always attracted many foreign companies, and the CIIE is regarded as an important platform for foreign companies to deepen the Chinese market. The report pointed out that the CIIE has become a global window for creating and sharing business development opportunities. The author of the article believes that in the context of the new crown pneumonia epidemic hitting the global economy, face-to-face transactions at the CIIE can boost confidence and gather strength for post-epidemic recovery. Furthermore, by sharing business opportunities and building other bonds, the CIIE will create a brighter future for businesses from all over the world. The report emphasized that as a major export destination for many countries and regions, China has added momentum to the global economy and provided opportunities for global development.

Screenshot of RIA Novosti report

RIA NovostiOn November 3, the report quoted the Russian Export Center as saying that nearly 30 companies from 15 regions of Russia will participate in the expo. The news pointed out that Russian exhibitors will showcase their products, promote their brands and find business partners in the Chinese market, which is a unique opportunity for them.

RIA NovostiAnother report noted that the expo is one of the biggest platforms for Chinese consumers to familiarize themselves with foreign goods.

Cuba Latin AmericaA document issued on November 2 stated that the CIIE provides an opportunity for major exhibitors to showcase their flagship products and services to the Chinese market in order to promote potential business cooperation. According to the report, it is expected that the number of agreements signed at this year’s CIIE will increase.

Screenshot of Belarusian News Agency (BELTA) report

Belarusian News Agency (BELTA)A report published on November 2 mentioned that the fifth CIIE will open a new exhibition area featuring the crop seed industry and artificial intelligence industry, and hundreds of new consumer, agricultural, technology and service products will be displayed at the CIIE. appeared on. The report pointed out that the China International Import Expo is the world‘s first import-themed national-level expo.

Screenshot of Pakistan’s Associated Press report

asian news agency of pakistanIt was reported on October 31 that the 5th China International Import Expo launched the “Cloud Series” and set up the “Digital Import Expo” display platform for the first time. According to the report, Pakistani ambassador to China Moin Haq said: “Through the platform of the CIIE, we will work together to expand Pakistan’s trade with China and other countries and regions in the world.” The article pointed out that based on the booming Pakistani Thanks to bilateral trade and investment cooperation provided by important platforms such as the China International Import Expo, Pakistan has achieved steady growth in its total exports to China in recent years.

Screenshot of Venezuelan State Television (VTV) report

Venezuelan State Television (VTV)An article published on October 29 pointed out that the China International Import Expo is regarded as a door for global enterprises to enter the Chinese market. The CIIE was held in Shanghai for the first time in 2018. It is an important measure for China to adhere to a high level of opening up, promote economic globalization, and promote the development of countries along the “Belt and Road”. (Shi Heyi, Lu Qianyuan, Huang Rong, Wang Luping)

[Editor in charge: Yan Yujie]