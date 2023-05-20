Foreign Media Focus on China-Central Asia Summit: The Summit Creates Opportunities for Economic Diversification and Development is a Milestone Significance_中国网

Foreign Media Focus on <a data-ail="1011402" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>-Central Asia Summit: The Summit Creates Economic Diversification Development Opportunities is a Milestone Significance-International Online

International Online Special: From May 18th to 19th, 2023, the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. During the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the “Xi’an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit” with the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries, and adopted the “List of Outcomes of the China-Central Asia Summit”. The international community spoke highly of the constructive results achieved at this summit. Many foreign media reports pointed out that the summit will help promote economic diversification in Central Asia and is of milestone significance. The summit also demonstrates China‘s growing international influence.

The Associated Press website reported on May 19 that under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, cooperation between China and Central Asian countries has continued to deepen. China is the second largest economy in the world, and Central Asian countries regard China as an important market and source of investment. The China-Central Asia Summit highlights China‘s growing influence in Central Asia.

The British Reuters website commented that Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward suggestions on cooperation and exchanges between China and the five Central Asian countries on the 19th. From deepening connectivity to expanding economic and trade relations, he announced a grand development plan to comprehensively help Central Asian countries improve their development capabilities.

The report emphasized that as China‘s friendly neighbors, the five Central Asian countries have shown a high degree of trust in China. Xi’an, the ancient capital with a long history, is the starting point of China‘s ancient Silk Road. The two-day China-Central Asia Summit held here is regarded as China‘s diplomatic victory in Central Asia. The leaders of the five Central Asian countries expressed support for China before and hoped to deepen cooperation with China.

The website of Thailand’s “Bangkok Post” reported on May 19 that the Central Asian region has great strategic significance geographically and is a key partner of China’s joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The current China-Central Asia Summit is a milestone. In order to continue the traditional friendship, the heads of state of the six countries agreed that the next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The Qatar Al Jazeera website reported on the 18th that the China-Central Asia Summit was held in Xi’an, China. The two-day summit was chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were invited. Attending the meeting, the five Central Asian countries are all important participants in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The report pointed out that the summit is an opportunity for the Central Asian region to achieve economic diversification.

Russian Satellite News Agency quoted Nikita Maslennikov, an expert at the Russian Political Technology Center, as saying that Central Asian countries are increasingly interested in China‘s steadily growing trade market, and this summit will provide new impetus for the development of bilateral trade.

The French 24-hour TV website reported that this meeting was the first time that China and the five Central Asian countries established diplomatic relations 31 years ago and held a summit in a physical form. According to reports, the railways connecting China and Europe have formed a criss-cross network, and the summit is expected to reach an agreement on further expanding the China-Europe railway network, including the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Wuhan Railway and the expansion of the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline.

The US “Free Europe” radio website reported that President Tokayev of Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian head of state to arrive in Xi’an. May 17 was Tokayev’s 70th birthday. Kazakhstan and China issued a joint statement reiterating that the relationship between the two countries is “unbreakable”. (Shi Heyi, Lu Qianyuan, Wang Luping)

