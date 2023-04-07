International Online Special: On April 6, President Xi Jinping held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to China. Macron visited China again after more than three years. The meeting between the two heads of state has attracted great attention from the international community. Overseas media have published reports on the relevant consensus reached during the visit and cooperation in various fields.

French 24-hour TV station reported on April 4 that this is the first visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron since 2019. However, these business people expect to carry out more cooperation with China and further expand the Chinese market. According to reports, in addition to economic exchanges, Macron’s visit to China also has important political and diplomatic significance.

Screenshot of the French “Echo” report

The French “Les Echos” published an article on April 6 pointing out that cultural exchanges between China and France are an important part of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. According to reports, French President Emmanuel Macron visited China accompanied by French Minister of Culture Malak, hoping to provide new impetus for Sino-French cultural exchanges. Malak said that 2024 will usher in the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, which is an important opportunity for Sino-French cultural exchanges and cooperation. The report also mentioned that the Palace of Versailles in France has reached an agreement with the Palace Museum in Beijing to jointly hold an exhibition in 2024.

Screenshot of Reuters report

British Reuters reported on April 6 that, according to a French statement, during Macron’s visit to China, France and China signed several cooperation documents in the energy field, covering nuclear energy and wind energy. The report mentioned that the important energy companies of the two countries, Electric Power Group (EDF) and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) signed a cooperation agreement in the field of nuclear power.

Screenshot of the British “Guardian” report

The British “Guardian” published an article on April 5 that French President Macron, accompanied by a large delegation of business leaders, paid a three-day state visit to China. The report pointed out that Macron delivered a speech in Beijing on the 5th, trying to refute the claim that the tension between China and the West is “inevitably spiraling up”. He said he hopes to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and promote trade links between France and the world‘s second largest economy.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on April 5 that Macron pointed out that the purpose of this visit to China is to urge French and Chinese companies to sign a number of important cooperation agreements, and at the same time promote cooperation between France and China on climate change issues. Macron also said that France will host the United Nations Ocean Conference in 2025 and welcomes China‘s support and participation.

Azerbaijan’s APA News Agency reported on April 5 that French President Macron emphasized that France seeks to cooperate with China and jointly assume the responsibility for maintaining peace and stability. Europe must not be decoupled from China, and France will continue to maintain commercial relations with China.

On April 5, the Euronews website quoted the analysis of Alicia Bachurska, a policy researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations, saying that Macron led a business delegation to visit China, which undoubtedly sent a signal that economic cooperation is very high on the French agenda. Important issue, also for the EU as a whole.

Russian Satellite News Agency reported on April 6 that French Foreign Minister Colonna said that the relationship between France and China is of great importance. The French side adheres to independent decision-making and adheres to the tradition of friendly and cooperative China policies. It is willing to work with China to promote the comprehensive restart of France-China relations after the new crown epidemic, continuously deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and jointly respond to global challenges. The French side does not agree with decoupling, is committed to dialogue and engagement, and is willing to work with China to uphold fair and just international rules. (Shi Heyi, Ren Lijun, Lu Qianyuan, Ma Jiaxin, Wang Luping)