Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva advances a new international visit in Oslo

During his visit to Oslo, the chancellor will meet with the Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, and with the Committee on Foreign Relations and Defense of the Norwegian Parliament, chaired by Ine Eriksen Søreide.

After participating in the forum, the Colombian foreign minister will travel to Berlin.

Petro assures that 400 world leaders rejected a soft coup in Colombia

Through his Twitter account, the President of Colombia Gustavo Petro Urrego assured that four hundred world leaders defend his management and emphatically reject the attempted soft coup that he insists is taking place in the country.

“Four hundred, 400 world leaders speak out against the soft coup in Colombia. After the lie that we will talk about, what is sought is to stop the social reforms in favor of the people, prevent a prosecutor against impunity from being held, and overthrow the popular government through the commission of accusations,” Petro said in his official count.

Petro spoke about the different world reactions against the soft coup in Colombia. “Here the powerful do not want the reforms because they live off the State, they do not want to lose their privileges. They are invited to agree and they respond with mockery and deceit. They take away health, pension and job stability just to earn more and more money while the rest of Colombia is hungry.