Foreign Minister Baerbock promotes the inclusion of women in solving international conflicts

Foreign Minister Baerbock on a visit to Mongolia. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa)

No society can be successful if it excludes half of its population, said the Green politician after a meeting on feminist foreign policy with colleagues from Asia, Africa and Europe in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator. South Africa’s Foreign Minister Pandor said women are shifting the focus from power and structure to full discussion in conflict resolution.

In addition to the foreign ministers’ conference in Mongolia, Baerbock wants to hold further political talks. Despite its challenging geographic location between China and Russia, the country has asserted itself as a democracy. Therefore, Mongolia is a close and reliable partner of Germany, according to the Foreign Office.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 29, 2023.

