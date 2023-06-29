Home » Foreign Minister Baerbock promotes the inclusion of women in solving international conflicts
News

Foreign Minister Baerbock promotes the inclusion of women in solving international conflicts

by admin
Foreign Minister Baerbock promotes the inclusion of women in solving international conflicts

Foreign Minister Baerbock on a visit to Mongolia. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa)

No society can be successful if it excludes half of its population, said the Green politician after a meeting on feminist foreign policy with colleagues from Asia, Africa and Europe in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator. South Africa’s Foreign Minister Pandor said women are shifting the focus from power and structure to full discussion in conflict resolution.

In addition to the foreign ministers’ conference in Mongolia, Baerbock wants to hold further political talks. Despite its challenging geographic location between China and Russia, the country has asserted itself as a democracy. Therefore, Mongolia is a close and reliable partner of Germany, according to the Foreign Office.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 29, 2023.

See also  The Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia

You may also like

Ansbach | Air conditioner closes

The priority is school, not hockey, Maxim Štrbák’s...

White elephants identified for $3,108 million in Guaviare

A 26-year-old guy in Zhejiang saves 300,000 netizens...

Media reports: Russian General Surovikin apparently arrested

The Economy will be a topic of critical...

Ideam forecasts thunderstorms in Cesar

Gerrymandering: When US politicians trick their way into...

China and Russia pledge to build a multipolar...

Approved by the Chamber, expansion of the collection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy