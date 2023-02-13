Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva confirmed that Colombia will send a team of 20 people and 8 canine units to Turkey, specialized in search and rescue.

“Turkey sent a communication addressed to Colombia asking for collaboration and a series of needs are established, including heavy machinery, but we cannot do it, however we are going to send blankets, non-prepared food, medicines and we do it as a sign that what happened hurts us,” said Foreign Minister Leyva.

In the same way, Leyva assured that the mission will last 11 days and will be an interdisciplinary team made up of members of the Risk Management Unit, the Ministry of Health, the Colombian Red Cross, the Army, the National Police and the Air Force..

Finally, the foreign minister noted that “President Gustavo Petro has been very close to this mission in all aspects, which, in the coming days, will also send an emergency medical brigade (EMT) made up of 25 people to care for the wounded”.

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago leaves more than 35,000 dead and with the passing of the hours the hopes of finding people alive diminish and therefore the efforts are aimed at helping the hundreds of thousands of people who were left without home.

However, the latest report from the authorities shows that there are still people alive among the rubble mountains, which were left after the 7.8 magnitude tremor, which occurred on February 6.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday called for international help to “reconstruct the infrastructure” destroyed by the earthquake in the country, where the UN estimates that more than five million people were left homeless.