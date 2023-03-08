On March 7, the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a press conference at the Media Center. Foreign Minister Qin Gang answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists on China‘s foreign policy and foreign relations.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 7th. On March 7th, the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a press conference at the Media Center. Foreign Minister Qin Gang answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists on China‘s foreign policy and foreign relations.

Qin Gang: Friends from the press, good morning. It is a pleasure to meet you. The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. China will firmly pursue an independent foreign policy of peace and a win-win strategy of opening-up, and will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. Next, I would like to answer your questions.

CCTV reporter: China‘s diplomacy this year is full of expectations at home and abroad. Can you introduce the key points and highlights of China‘s diplomacy this year, especially the diplomacy of the head of state? As the new foreign minister, what is your vision for China‘s diplomacy in the coming period?

Qin Gang: This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China formulated a top-level design for China‘s diplomacy, clarified missions and tasks, and made strategic arrangements. At present, the domestic situation of the new crown epidemic has improved, and China and foreign exchanges have resumed in an orderly manner. China‘s diplomacy has pressed the “accelerator button” and sounded the “assembly call”.

We will take head-of-state diplomacy as the lead, and especially do our best to successfully host the first “China + Five Central Asian Countries” Heads of State Summit and the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, and continue to demonstrate the unique style of China‘s diplomacy.

We will take safeguarding our core interests as our mission, resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, resolutely oppose the Cold War mentality, camp confrontation, containment and suppression, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

We will rely on partnerships to promote coordination and positive interaction among major countries, develop friendly cooperation with other countries, and promote the establishment of a new type of international relations. China‘s circle of friends is getting wider and wider, new friends are increasing, and old friends are becoming stronger.

We will aim at open development, serve domestic high-quality development and high-level opening up, oppose “decoupling and broken chains”, oppose unilateral sanctions, maintain an open and inclusive world economy, and provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development.

We will take multilateralism as a path to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, advance the democratization of international relations, promote the development of global governance in a more just and reasonable direction, and contribute more and better Chinese wisdom and Chinese wisdom to solving the common challenges facing mankind. plan.

We will take the concept of diplomacy for the people, always keep the safety and security of overseas Chinese compatriots in mind, shoulder the responsibility of diplomacy for the people, strengthen the service and protection of overseas Chinese citizens and institutions, and make Sino-foreign exchanges safer and more secure. convenient.

Today’s world is not peaceful, turmoil and change are intertwined, unity and division collide, and opportunities and challenges coexist. China‘s diplomacy on the new journey is an expedition full of glorious dreams and a voyage through turbulent waves. But its arduousness is even more glorious. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we will practice Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and always adhere to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development. , to create a favorable external environment for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country, and to write a new chapter in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Reporter from Egypt’s “Ruz Youssef” magazine: Many people believe that Chinese-style modernization provides a new path for the modernization of countries around the world, and inspires countries, especially developing countries. What do you think is the significance of Chinese-style modernization to the world?

Qin Gang: Indeed, as you said, Chinese-style modernization has become a hot word in the international community. A country with a population of more than 1.4 billion has stepped into modernization as a whole. This will be an unprecedented feat in human history and has huge world significance.

Chinese-style modernization has solved many problems in the development of human society, broken the myth of “modernization = Westernization”, created a new form of human civilization, and brought important enlightenment to all countries in the world, especially developing countries. I want to at least reflect In five areas:

One is independence. The reason why Chinese-style modernization works is because it is based on the land of China, rooted in Chinese culture, and fits China‘s reality. China‘s successful development fully proves that all countries have the right and the ability to choose their own paths and firmly hold their destiny in their own hands.

The second is the supremacy of the people. Chinese-style modernization is the modernization of common prosperity for all people, making people not only rich materially, but also spiritually rich. Serving a few countries and a few people is not modernization. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Neither is modernization. Spiritual emptiness and moral disorder are not modernization. People of all countries should have the right to equal development and the pursuit of happiness.

The third is peaceful development. Chinese-style modernization does not rely on war, colonization, and plunder. We insist on peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, and we insist on harmonious coexistence between man and nature. This is a brand-new path different from Western-style modernization.

The fourth is openness and tolerance. The modernization of mankind should not be self-admiring, but a hundred flowers blooming, respecting the development path of each country in line with its own national conditions, exchanging and learning from each other, blooming brilliantly, and sharing beauty and beauty.

The fifth is unity and struggle. The successful experience of China‘s development has fully proved that there is no hope in a mess of scattered sand, and only in unity and struggle can we have strength. If, as in some countries, there are conflicts among political parties, all talk is not done, and orders are changed day and night, even the best blueprint will be nothing but a castle in the air.

The Chinese-style modernization process is the growth of world peace, justice and progress. We hope and believe that as more and more countries in the world embark on the path of modernization, the dream of a community with a shared future for mankind will become a reality.

Russian TASS reporter: How do you see the development trend of Russia-China relations? Can Russia-China relations provide a new paradigm for state-to-state relations? Will the Chinese President visit Russia after the Two Sessions? Is it possible for Russia and China to abandon the use of US dollars or euros in future trade?

Qin Gang: You mentioned the paradigm of major power relations, which is a good perspective to observe Sino-Russian relations. Do exchanges between major countries engage in closed and exclusive group politics, or open and frank friendship between gentlemen? China and Russia have successfully blazed a path of strategic mutual trust and neighborliness among major powers, setting a model for a new type of international relations.

Some countries are accustomed to viewing Sino-Russian relations through the lens of the Cold War alliance, and what they see is their own reflection. China-Russia relations are based on non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of any third party. They neither pose a threat to any country in the world nor are they subject to interference or provocation by any third party. When China and Russia join hands, the multi-polarization of the world and the democratization of international relations will have momentum, and the global strategic balance and stability will be guaranteed. The more turbulent the world is, the more China-Russia relations should move forward steadily.

Exchanges between heads of state are the compass and star of Sino-Russian relations. We believe that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era will continue to move forward at a higher level.

As for what currency you mentioned in China-Russia trade? The answer is simple, use whatever currency is easy to use, safe and trustworthy. International currency should not be used as a trump card for unilateral sanctions, let alone a synonym for bullying and coercion.

People’s Daily: The global development initiative and global security initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping are widely welcomed by all countries. What role does China intend to play in strengthening and improving global governance? What measures are taken?

Qin Gang: The world today is full of chaos. What’s wrong with the world? what should we do? Mankind once again stands at the crossroads of history. President Xi Jinping pointed out the right path of global governance from the perspective of the world, history and mankind. In the ten years of the new era, President Xi Jinping has successively put forward a series of major initiatives and propositions, including building a community with a shared future for mankind, jointly building the “Belt and Road”, common values ​​for all mankind, global development initiatives, and global security initiatives. The core of these concepts is All countries in the world are interdependent, and the destiny of mankind is shared. The international community must unite and cooperate. Solidarity and cooperation can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, address climate change, resolve deficits in peace, development, security, and governance, and build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

The road to global governance will not be smooth. The ancients of China said: “The world will be ruled by mutual love, and chaos will be caused by mutual evil.” The wisdom of the ancients tells us that global governance must abide by the law and follow the spirit of international law embodied in the Charter of the United Nations; it must uphold fairness and justice and oppose hegemony and self-interest; Developing countries account for more than 80 percent of the world‘s population and contribute more than 70 percent to world economic growth. People in developing countries have the right to live a better life, and developing countries should enjoy greater representation and voice in world affairs.

On the road, the world is for the public. China will always keep the world in mind, actively participate in the process of global governance, and make greater contributions to the cause of world peace and development and human progress.

NBC reporter: You once wrote that “a healthy and stable Sino-US relationship has a bearing on the future and destiny of the two peoples and our planet”. Is it possible to develop a healthy and stable US-China relationship given the widening divergence of interests between the US and China? How do you plan to make this possible? In addition to China‘s core interests, have you also considered the core interests of the United States?

Qin Gang: Some time ago, there was an unmanned airship incident in Sino-US relations. This is entirely an accidental incident caused by force majeure. The facts and nature are very clear, and even the US side believes that it does not pose a real threat. However, the United States has violated the spirit of international law and international practice, presumed guilt, overreacted, abused force, and used the issue to create an avoidable diplomatic crisis.

From the accident, we can see the inevitable, that is, the United States has a serious deviation in its perception and positioning of China, and regards China as its main opponent and the biggest geopolitical challenge. The first button was wrongly buttoned, which caused the US policy toward China to completely deviate from the rational and healthy track.

The US claims to “compete to win” China but does not seek conflict. But in fact, the so-called “competition” by the US is all-round containment and suppression, a zero-sum game of life and death. The United States keeps saying that it must abide by the rules, but it is like two athletes running on the Olympic track and field. One side is not thinking about how to run its best, but always trying to trip the other side, and even wants the other side to participate in the Paralympic Games. This is not fair competition, but malicious confrontation, foul! What the U.S. says is to “install guardrails” and “no conflict” in Sino-U.S. relations, in fact, it means that China will not fight back when hit or scolded, but this cannot be done! If the U.S. does not step on the brakes and continues to go down the wrong road, no amount of guardrails will be able to stop the derailment and rollover, and it will inevitably fall into conflict and confrontation. Who will bear its disastrous consequences? ! Such competition is a gamble that bets on the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of mankind. Of course, China firmly opposes it. The United States has the pride to make America great again, and it must also have the generosity to accommodate the development of other countries. Containment and suppression will not make the United States great, nor will it stop China from moving toward rejuvenation.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that whether China and the United States can properly handle their relationship has a bearing on the future and destiny of the world. Sino-US relations are not a multiple-choice question of whether to do well, but a must-answer question of how to do well. I have also noticed that more and more people of insight in the United States are deeply worried about the current Sino-US relations, and they have called on the US to pursue a rational and pragmatic China policy.

The American people, like the Chinese people, are enthusiastic, friendly, and simple, and they all pursue a happy life and a better world. When I was working in the United States, the dock workers at the Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles told me that the livelihood of the whole family depended on the freight trade with China, and that the United States and China should prosper together. The farmer in Iowa told me that there are still many hungry people in the world, and he wants to grow more food. University presidents told me that scientific and technological progress depends on international exchanges, and the “decoupling” of science and technology is a lose-lose and a lot-lose. A primary school student from Yinghua College in Minnesota won the championship of the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Show for Primary School Students in the World. She told me in fluent Chinese that she learned Chinese because she likes China. Whenever I think of them, I think that what determines Sino-US relations should be the common interests, shared responsibilities and friendship of the two peoples, rather than US domestic politics and hysterical neo-McCarthyism.

China will always follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping to promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations. We also hope that the US government will listen carefully to the voices of the two peoples and eliminate the strategic anxiety of “threat expansion” , Abandon the Cold War mentality of zero-sum game, reject the unwarranted kidnapping of “political correctness”, honor the promise, meet China halfway, and jointly explore a way for China and the United States to get along correctly that is beneficial to both countries and the world.

Phoenix Satellite TV reporter: Some think tanks and officials in the United States are hyping that China and the United States may break out of conflict over the Taiwan issue in 2027 or 2025. Some media broke the news that the United States has formulated a plan to “destroy Taiwan”. How do you see the current situation in the Taiwan Strait? How much do you think the risk of Sino-US conflict in the Taiwan Strait is?

Qin Gang: I know that today I will definitely ask about the Taiwan question, and I will bring a copy of the “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China”. Let me first quote two sentences from the preamble of the “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China”: “Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China. It is the sacred duty of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, to complete the great cause of reunifying the motherland.” Solving Taiwan The problem is the Chinese people’s own business, and no foreign country has the right to interfere. Recently, a senior US official claimed that the Taiwan issue is not China’s internal affairs. We firmly oppose and remain highly vigilant against this.

For both sides of the strait, we all have a home called China. As fellow citizens of the same flesh and blood, we will continue to achieve the peaceful reunification of the motherland with the greatest sincerity and best efforts. At the same time, the option to take all necessary measures remains open. China’s “Anti-Secession Law” clearly stipulates this. If there is a violation of the law, we must act in accordance with the law of the constitution. No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese government and Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Taiwan issue is the core of China’s core interests, the foundation of the political foundation of Sino-US relations, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in Sino-US relations. The United States bears the inescapable responsibility for the Taiwan issue. The reason why we discussed the Taiwan issue with the United States was to ask the United States not to interfere in China’s internal affairs. The Chinese people have the right to ask: Why does the US talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but does not respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue? Why, while asking China not to provide arms to Russia, has it sold arms to Taiwan in violation of the “August 17” communiqué for a long time? Why is it that while it keeps talking about maintaining regional peace and stability, it secretly formulates a so-called plan to “destroy Taiwan”?

“Taiwan independence” separatism is incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The real threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, the one-China principle is the magic needle, and the three Sino-US joint communiqués are the real guardrails. If the Taiwan issue is not handled well, the relationship between China and the United States will be shaken. If the US really wants calm in the Taiwan Strait, it should stop “using Taiwan to contain China”, return to the original meaning of the one-China principle, abide by its political commitment to China, and clearly oppose and stop “Taiwan independence”.

“Global Times” reporter: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has lasted for more than a year. Recently, some American and Western media have demanded that China not provide “fatal” assistance to Russia, exaggerating the “China’s special responsibility theory”. What do you think about this?

Qin Gang: The Ukrainian crisis was originally an avoidable tragedy, but it has developed to this point, and the lesson is painful, which is worthy of deep reflection by all parties.

The Ukrainian crisis has complex historical and practical reasons, and is essentially a major outbreak of contradictions in European security governance. We always make independent judgments based on the merits of the matter itself. Between peace and war, choose peace; between dialogue and sanctions, choose dialogue; between cooling down and fighting, choose cooling down. China is neither the maker nor the party to the crisis, nor has it provided weapons to any party to the conflict. Why blame China, or even impose sanctions and threats? We will never accept it!

A few days ago, we released the document “China’s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, which put forward 12 propositions, including respecting the sovereignty of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality, ceasefire and cessation of war, and starting peace talks. The core is to promote peace talks.

Regrettably, however, efforts to promote peace and talks have been undermined repeatedly. It seems that there is an “invisible hand” pushing the conflict to delay escalation, trying to use the Ukrainian crisis to serve some kind of geopolitical conspiracy.

Currently, the Ukrainian crisis has reached a critical juncture. Either ceasefire and stop the war, restore peace, and embark on the track of political settlement, or add fuel to the fire, expand the crisis, and drag it into an abyss out of control. Conflict, sanctions, and pressure cannot solve the problem. What is needed now is calmness, reason, and dialogue. The process of peace talks should start as soon as possible, and the reasonable security concerns of all parties should be respected, so as to find a strategy to achieve long-term stability in Europe.

Associated Press of Pakistan: This year marks the 10th anniversary of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. In recent years, the United States and the European Union have also introduced some global infrastructure plans. Do you see any competition between these initiatives and programs? What do you think of some people questioning that the “Belt and Road” may lead to a “debt trap”?

Qin Gang: The “Belt and Road” initiative is a high-quality public product initiated by China, jointly built by all parties, and shared by the world. It is high-standard, sustainable, and beneficial to people’s livelihood. More than three-quarters of countries and 32 international organizations participated.

It has been ten years since the initiative was put forward, and it has changed from the original blueprint to today’s reality, and it has turned into the actual effects of the development of various countries and the benefits of people’s livelihood. Ten years have paved the way for common development, leaving behind many “national landmarks”, “people’s livelihood projects” and “cooperation monuments”. In the past ten years, the initiative has driven nearly one trillion U.S. dollars in investment, formed more than 3,000 cooperative projects, created 420,000 jobs for countries along the route, and lifted nearly 40 million people out of poverty. The China-Laos Railway has transformed Laos from a “land-locked country” into a “land-linked country”. Thousands of lights were lit at the Puttalam Power Station in Sri Lanka. The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway has boosted local economic growth by more than 2 percentage points. “Luban Workshop” has helped young people from more than 20 countries master vocational skills. The China-Europe Railway Express has run 65,000 trains so far. It is a “steel camel caravan” connecting Asia and Europe, and a “Health Express” for transporting epidemic prevention materials. This year, China will take the opportunity of hosting the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, and work with relevant parties to promote the “Belt and Road” to achieve more fruitful results.

The “Belt and Road” initiative is a pragmatic and open initiative that upholds the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. In cooperation, we have business and quantity, and in communication, we have affection and righteousness. As for other countries’ initiatives, as long as they do not draw ideological lines, we welcome them; as long as they do not contain geopolitical private goods, we are happy to see their success.

The so-called “debt trap” cannot be pinned on China anyway. According to statistics, multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors account for more than 80% of the sovereign debt of developing countries, which is the biggest source of debt pressure in developing countries. Especially since last year, the United States has raised interest rates at an unprecedented rate, and funds have flowed out of various countries, making the debt problems of the countries concerned worse.

China has always been committed to resolving the difficulties of relevant countries, and has contributed the most to the G20 Debt Suspension Initiative. China will continue to participate in the resolution of the international debt issue with a constructive attitude. At the same time, we also call on other parties to act together and share the burden fairly. When everyone sits down and discusses, there will always be more solutions than problems.

NHK reporter: This year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship. At present, there are still obvious differences in the positions of Japan and China in the fields of politics, economy and security. What kind of Japan-China relationship does the new Chinese government intend to build?

Qin Gang: China and Japan are separated by a narrow strip of water. To build Sino-Japanese relations in the new era, I think the following should be done:

First, keep your word. 45 years ago, the two countries concluded the “Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship”, which for the first time confirmed the principles and direction of the development of Sino-Japanese relations in legal form. This treaty, together with the other three political documents between China and Japan, constitutes the political foundation of China-Japan relations, especially the important political consensus of “being cooperative partners and not posing threats to each other”, which should be strictly abided by. .

Second, we must learn from history. Japanese militarism once caused serious harm to the Chinese nation, and it still hurts today. The Chinese people will never forget, and neither should Japan. To forget history means betrayal, and to deny guilt means recidivism. China always treats Japan with kindness and hopes to have good neighborliness and friendship. However, if some people on the Japanese side do not treat their neighbors as partners, but are beggar-thy-neighbors, and even participate in the “new cold war” to contain China, then the old wounds between the two countries will be unhealed and new pains will be added.

Third, we must maintain order. Now some Japanese leaders are also talking about the so-called order, so we have to talk about what this order is. Today’s international order is based on the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, which was bought with the lives and blood of 35 million Chinese soldiers and civilians. The Chinese people will never accept any historical revisionism that challenges the post-war international order and international justice. The “Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship” clearly stipulates that hegemonism is opposed, and the spirit of the treaty has practical significance at present.

Fourth, we must achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. China and Japan have complementary advantages and need each other. We should adhere to market principles and the spirit of freedom and openness, strengthen cooperation, and jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of the industrial chain and supply chain, so as to inject impetus and vitality into the recovery of the global economy.

Finally, I want to say one thing. The Japanese government decided to discharge the Fukushima nuclear contaminated water into the sea. This is not a private matter of the Japanese family, but a major event related to the marine environment and human health. We urge the Japanese side to handle this issue in a responsible manner.

Xinhua News Agency reporter: The United States claims to “shape the strategic environment surrounding China”, and an important starting point is the “Indo-Pacific Strategy”. As a result, many countries in the region have come under great pressure. Some commentators said that with the increasing downward pressure on China’s economy, it is difficult for regional countries to “rely on the United States for security and China for economy” to continue. What do you think about this?

Qin Gang: The U.S. “Indo-Pacific Strategy” flaunts freedom and openness, but actually forms gangs and forms various closed and exclusive cliques; it claims to maintain regional security, but it actually provokes confrontation and plans an “Asia-Pacific version of NATO”; It is necessary to “decouple and break the chain” and undermine the process of regional integration.

The United States publicly claims to “shape the strategic environment surrounding China”, which just exposes the true purpose of the “Indo-Pacific strategy” to contain China. The final result will only impact the open and inclusive regional cooperation framework centered on ASEAN and damage the overall integrity of regional countries. And long-term interests, doomed not to go far, do not work.

I have noticed that many leaders of countries in the region recently said that ASEAN should not be an agent of any external force and should not be caught in the vortex of the game of great powers. Asia should be a stage for win-win cooperation, not a chessboard for geopolitical games. Any cold war must not be repeated in Asia, and the Ukraine-style crisis must not be replicated in Asia.

As for safety and economics, who do you depend on? In my opinion, it is still necessary to help each other in times of trouble, share weal and woe, seek common security, promote development together, and build a closer community of shared future with neighboring countries.

Some people worry about China’s economic prospects, but I think it is unnecessary. Recently, some international institutions have raised their forecasts for China’s economic growth this year. Our own expectation is also around 5%, which will be much higher than other major economies. In the past year, China’s actual use of foreign capital has increased by 8%, and the scale of foreign investment in China ranks among the top in the world. The China Development Forum and the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference will be held soon, and the Tianjin Summer Davos Forum will also be held this year. As far as I know, entrepreneurs from all over the world are rushing to attend the conference. Recently, I communicated with the foreign ministers of many countries in the region. What everyone looks forward to the most is development, and what they talk about most is cooperation. I believe that China’s acceleration of high-quality development, expansion of high-level opening up, and establishment of a new development pattern will surely provide new opportunities for all countries, especially regional countries.

The Paper: At the end of last year, President Xi Jinping attended the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Sea Summit and paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia. In February this year, China received the Iranian President’s visit to China. Obviously, China’s emphasis on the Middle East is on the rise. What will be the focus of China’s Middle East policy in the future?

Qin Gang: China and the Middle East countries have long-standing relations and are good friends and partners.

At the first China-Arab Summit held at the end of last year, both China and the Arab states agreed to make every effort to build a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era, which has effectively promoted the friendly cooperation between China and Arab countries. Last month, Iranian President Rahim paid a successful visit to China. The two sides agreed to deepen the development of China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and push bilateral relations to a new level.

China supports the strategic autonomy of Middle Eastern countries and opposes external forces interfering in the internal affairs of Middle Eastern countries. China will continue to uphold justice and support Middle Eastern countries in promoting political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation. China fully respects the master status of the Middle East countries, and will not fill the so-called “vacuum”, nor will it create exclusive cliques. We are willing to be a promoter of security and stability in the Middle East, a partner of development and prosperity, and a promoter of unity and self-improvement.

Reporter from The Straits Times in Singapore: Some people think that your appointment as foreign minister is a manifestation of China abandoning “wolf warrior diplomacy” and adopting a softer diplomatic approach. Has China really “deviated” from the label it used to be seen as tough?

Qin Gang: The question you raised is very interesting. I remember when I first came to the United States as an ambassador, the American media exclaimed that the “Chinese Wolf Warriors” were coming. Now that I have come back to be the foreign minister, and the title is no longer given to me, I really feel like I have lost something. In fact, the so-called “wolf warrior diplomacy” is a discourse trap. Those who create this discourse trap either do not understand China and Chinese diplomacy, or ignore the facts and have ulterior motives.

More than 2,000 years ago, Confucius said, repay kindness with kindness, and repay grievance with honesty; how can you repay kindness with kindness? China’s diplomacy has enough kindness and goodwill, but when wolves get in the way and wolves attack, Chinese diplomats must “dance with wolves” to defend their home and country.

Agence France-Presse: Given the tense Sino-US relations in the past few months, does China plan to strengthen political and commercial relations with the EU?

Qin Gang: China and Europe are two major civilizations, two major markets, and two major forces. The development of exchanges between China and the EU is entirely an independent choice based on each other’s strategic interests. China-EU relations are not targeted at, dependent on, or constrained by a third party.

No matter how the situation develops, China always regards the EU as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports European integration. We hope that Europe has experienced the hardships of the war in Ukraine, learned from the pain, and truly realized strategic independence and long-term peace and stability.

We are willing to work with the European side to uphold true multilateralism, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, overcome various disturbances and difficulties, continue to deepen the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, and inject more stability, certainty and justice into the troubled world. energy.

“China Daily” reporter: Our newspaper office has launched a solicitation activity of “Your Concerns, Foreign Ministers to Answer”. Many young people are concerned about China’s international image and international discourse power. In your opinion, how should a real, three-dimensional and comprehensive China be presented to the international community? What role can young people play in enhancing China’s international voice?

Qin Gang: First of all, I would like to thank “China Daily” for setting up such a platform, which can shorten the distance between the public, especially young people, and China’s diplomacy. I also thank the young friends for their attention and support to diplomatic work. I think this question is very well raised, and I am gratified that Chinese youth have such sentiments and vision. The Chinese say that “everyone is responsible for the rise and fall of the world“. General Secretary Xi Jinping said that youth representatives hope that youth will create tomorrow, and youth should show youthful vigor in participating in the practice of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Today, China is getting closer to the center of the world stage. We are more likely to be “hot searched” and surrounded by crowds than ever before, but we don’t have enough microphones and the volume is not loud enough. There are still many “microphones” on the stage. About There is still a lot of noise and noise in China. It is imperative for contemporary Chinese youth to enhance China’s international discourse power.

Youth should be confident. China’s five thousand years of civilization and China’s modernization and development achievements have given us confidence. It is hoped that young people will continue to strengthen their ambition, backbone, and confidence to be Chinese through practice and forging, look at the world at a level, talk to the world on an equal footing, show the perspective of Chinese youth, speak out the voice of Chinese youth, and show the demeanor of Chinese youth.

Youth must forge ahead, realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and building a community with a shared future for mankind requires young people to strive bravely and work hard. If Western modernization is the prelude to human modernization, the development and progress of developing countries, including China, is the symphony of human modernization, and the pursuit of dreams by Chinese youth is the most beating and beautiful note in this symphony.

Young people should be open, have the world in mind, go out to learn from others, exchange and learn from each other, observe the world with their own eyes, explain China with their own words, tell Chinese stories well, and showcase Chinese culture.

Welcome more young friends to devote themselves to China’s diplomacy and write a magnificent song of youth in the era of turmoil!

Finally, Qin Gang said that tomorrow is International Working Women’s Day, and I would like to extend my holiday greetings to the female representatives, committee members, reporters and compatriots who participated in the Two Sessions! I wish you all a happy holiday and all the best!

