Through a statement, The Colombian Foreign Ministry announced its action plan after the earthquake occurred in Turkey of magnitude 7.8. Faced with the possible complications that Colombians who are in that country could have, a series of actions are being carried out by the national organization.

The alert generated by the telluric movement that occurred in the early hours of this February 6, generated the call to action of several countries that have presented themselves as volunteers in the unfortunate acts of disappearance and deaths of thousands of people who have been affected. of this situation.

“The Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the Government of Colombia, expresses its solidarity with the peoples of Turkey and Syria for the earthquake that so far has claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, and expresses its condolences to the families of the victims,” announced the entity.

As a way of reducing the needs of Colombians who witnessed the telluric movement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced through its social networks the channels available for the assistance of compatriots in the midst of said emergency.

“We have activated our service channels for those who are in that country and require some type of assistance. you can write to [email protected] Or call us at +90 533 088 14 59the entity announced.

To date there is no exact number of Colombians who could be affected by the earthquake of the last few hours, however, the counting and evaluation of people affected by the natural phenomenon continue.

So far in Turkey there have been almost 1,400 deaths and more than 5,300 injuries in that country, this according to preliminary information that has been presented by the authorities of that country.

The recent earthquake would be the second strongest according to the evaluations of the experts in that nation, with which rescuers and the relief body keep working in order to continue with the search for the missing persons.