Home » Foreign Ministry pronounces on the murder of a plastic surgeon
News

Foreign Ministry pronounces on the murder of a plastic surgeon

by admin
Foreign Ministry pronounces on the murder of a plastic surgeon

Sancho, 29, has been in police custody since Friday and pleaded guilty to Arrieta’s murder and dismemberment on Saturday, although no formal charges have yet been filed against him.

In his statement, Sancho, who will go to court on Monday on the neighboring island of Koh Samui, denied that he had a romantic relationship with the victim, whom he accused of being obsessed with him.

“He was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to put money in the company of which I am a partner. That we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, to open a restaurant. But it was all a lie. The only thing he wanted was me, to be his boyfriend,” said Sancho Bronchalo.

Arrieta, 44, was a surgeon from the Colombian town of Lorica, in the department of Córdoba.

See also  DRC: Félix Tshisekedi pleads for a parity and egalitarian society, without discrimination based on gender

You may also like

They rescue a drunk man who was dragged...

Fatal Crash: Leased Bus Collides With Vehicle, Multiple...

Krüger sees projects against right-wing extremism in danger

Raúl Andrade Gándara The Republic EC

Alias ​​”La Mona”, alleged leader of “Los Flacos”...

502 Bad Gateway Error: Troubleshooting and Solutions for...

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf...

Trans woman who died after being injected with...

violent assault on a well-known supermarket in Neiva

Bus traffic jam in Mühlstrasse and beyond

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy