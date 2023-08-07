Foreign Ministry pronounces on the murder of a plastic surgeon

Sancho, 29, has been in police custody since Friday and pleaded guilty to Arrieta’s murder and dismemberment on Saturday, although no formal charges have yet been filed against him.

In his statement, Sancho, who will go to court on Monday on the neighboring island of Koh Samui, denied that he had a romantic relationship with the victim, whom he accused of being obsessed with him.

“He was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to put money in the company of which I am a partner. That we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, to open a restaurant. But it was all a lie. The only thing he wanted was me, to be his boyfriend,” said Sancho Bronchalo.

Arrieta, 44, was a surgeon from the Colombian town of Lorica, in the department of Córdoba.

