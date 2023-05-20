Foreign Ministry signs memorandum of cooperation with ASL Airlines Belgium – Daily The Page

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adriana Mira, and the commercial director of the Belgian air transport company ASL Airlines Belgium, Todd Hildreth, signed a memorandum of collaboration this Friday.
According to the authorities, the objective of this memorandum is to facilitate ASL Airlines Belgium to start operations in the country with a flight route that connects the country with the European destination, detail the authorities.
In addition, this relationship between El Salvador and the European territory, through the new air route, opens the doors to the increase in tourism, as well as the promotion of commercial relations.
ASL Airlines Belgium is an airline that transports up to five million passengers, the signatories detailed.
This document was made official due to the interest of the airline to establish itself in El Salvador and to open a new flight route that connects our territory with that European destination.
This opens the doors to an increase in tourism to our nation.
– Chancellery of El Salvador 🇸🇻 (@cancilleriasv) May 19, 2023