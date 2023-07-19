Foreign Ministry talks about the situation of Colombians detained in El Salvador for ‘drop by drop’

“Those people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims it,” President Nayib Bukele recently said.

The Consular Section of the Colombian Embassy in El Salvador has been notified by the competent authorities of the Republic of El Salvador about the arrest of Colombian citizens, who are accused of allegedly belonging to criminal organizations dedicated to illegal money loans, known as “drop by drop”. These illegal activities, in some cases, have been carried out in conjunction with other property crimes.

According to the official information provided by the Salvadoran authorities, from March 2022 to date, there have been a total of 63 arrests of compatriots who are being investigated for their alleged participation in this type of criminal activity.

Faced with this situation, the Consular Section of the Colombian Embassy in El Salvador indicated that it has assumed its role of providing consular assistance to detainees, carrying out periodic visits to detention centers and offering guidance to both compatriots deprived of liberty like their relatives. Recently, a visit was made to the San Salvador Centro Police Delegation, where consular assistance was provided to 28 of the recently detained compatriots.

In addition, the Consular Section has made inquiries and requests for information to the competent authorities, including the courts in charge of the cases of compatriots, in order to obtain details about their legal situation.

Likewise, they have contacted the Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador to ensure that the detainees have access to public defenders.

The Colombian Embassy and its Consular Section highlight the good communication they have maintained with the Salvadoran authorities, who have provided relevant information on the legal situation of Colombian citizens currently detained in the country.

What did the president of El Salvador say about the detained Colombians?

Recently, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, commented on his Twitter account: “Colombians are our brothers, but as in every society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country. These people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims, “said Bukele.

“We invite good Colombians to come to El Salvador, whether it is to vacation, invest, work or emigrate. Here you will have legal security, political stability and physical security for you and your loved ones; in addition to a beautiful country with kind and hard-working people. But criminals, drug traffickers, fraudsters and some of the so-called “peace managers” better not come to our country looking for trouble, because our prisons are waiting for them,” concluded the Salvadoran president.

