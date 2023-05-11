Home » Foreign votes started to be brought to Turkey – Current News
News

Foreign votes started to be brought to Turkey – Current News

by admin
Foreign votes started to be brought to Turkey – Current News

on 14 May will be held President The number of voters who can cast their votes abroad for the 28th and 28th Term Parliamentary Elections was announced as 3 million 416 thousand 98. Of these voters, a total of 1 million 817 thousand 10 voters, 1 million 691 thousand 531 at foreign representative offices and 125 thousand 479 at customs gates.

After the end of the votes cast in the overseas representations as of May 9, the votes cast were sealed by putting them in ballot boxes under the supervision of polling station and election officials. Later, the bagged votes were sent to Istanbul by Turkish Airlines (THY) scheduled planes, accompanied by diplomatic couriers and political party representatives. To Ankara Esenboga Airport was brought.

On the plane that landed in Ankara at 23.00 France, Switzerland, Germany ve in Austria votes found. A total of 532 thousand 175 votes were received on the plane from Munich, 218 bags and 13 ake.
Voters registered in the foreign electoral register will be able to vote at all customs gates, especially in Istanbul, until May 14, 17.00.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Address of May 1 in Ankara Has Been Announced - Current News

You may also like

New dust ring discovered around Fomalhaut’s star »...

Guaidó assured that Citgo continues to be protected...

He died prisoner of La Tramacúa convicted of...

Nude from the waist down, flash mob at...

Meta Government installed extra sessions of the Departmental...

Champions: Pioli, heavy knockout but we believe in...

Fawad Chaudhry, who was present in the Supreme...

Anuel AA sent a provocative message to Fed...

Borders-trespassing, the Colline Festival talks about expatriation –...

Milan Inter 0:2 – Champions League 1/2 final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy