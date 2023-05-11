Foreign votes started to be brought to Turkey – Current News

on 14 May will be held President The number of voters who can cast their votes abroad for the 28th and 28th Term Parliamentary Elections was announced as 3 million 416 thousand 98. Of these voters, a total of 1 million 817 thousand 10 voters, 1 million 691 thousand 531 at foreign representative offices and 125 thousand 479 at customs gates.

After the end of the votes cast in the overseas representations as of May 9, the votes cast were sealed by putting them in ballot boxes under the supervision of polling station and election officials. Later, the bagged votes were sent to Istanbul by Turkish Airlines (THY) scheduled planes, accompanied by diplomatic couriers and political party representatives. To Ankara Esenboga Airport was brought.

On the plane that landed in Ankara at 23.00 France, Switzerland, Germany ve in Austria votes found. A total of 532 thousand 175 votes were received on the plane from Munich, 218 bags and 13 ake.

Voters registered in the foreign electoral register will be able to vote at all customs gates, especially in Istanbul, until May 14, 17.00.

