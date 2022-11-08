Foreigners are also obsessed with the national “artifact of eating meals” Lao Ganma is not fragrant? One year’s revenue decreased by 1.2 billion, and it took only three days to sell 800,000 live broadcasts

When it comes to Laoganma, many Chinese people know that, after all, this is known as the “artifact of eating meals”, and many foreigners are also obsessed with it, but Laoganma is very worried about the operation of the company in recent years.

Recently, Guizhou Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce and Guizhou Provincial Enterprise Confederation jointly released the list of “2022 Top 100 Private Enterprises in Guizhou”. In the list, Guiyang Nanming Laoganma Flavor Food Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Laoganma”) will have a revenue of 4.201 billion yuan in 2021, ranking 11th.

In the same list in 2021, Laoganma ranked sixth with a revenue of 5.403 billion yuan, which means that the revenue in 2021 is about 1.2 billion yuan less than that in 2020, a year-on-year decline of about 22.25%.

In 1996, 49-year-old Tao Huabi rented two houses in Yunguan Village, Guizhou, and established Guiyang Nanming Laoganma Flavor Food Co., Ltd., and began to produce the hot sauce she developed herself.

After more than 20 years of development, “Laoganma” has become synonymous with chili sauce. Tao Huabi has repeatedly emphasized the “four no principles” in public, no loans, no equity participation, no financing, and no listing, and insists on doing as much business as possible.

In Laoganma’s Douyin live broadcast, Tao Huabi “appeared” to bring goods in the way of interview videos in the past, but in the past three months, her live broadcast sales were only 800,000 yuan.

Moreover, in the face of the pressure of rising costs, Lao Ganma, who has not raised prices for many years, can’t sit still. According to Jiemian News, in March of this year, Laoganma raised the price to the dealer by about 1-2 yuan per bottle and 20-30 yuan per item.

Analysts said the reason for the price increase was the increase in raw material costs, labor costs, and freight costs, which put pressure on the company’s operations. In the new market and consumption environment, in the face of various internal and external challenges, can 75-year-old Tao Huabi still lead Laoganma to a new peak?

Before that, many consumers thought that Laoganma’s taste had changed and it was not as fragrant as before. In this regard, some media reported that it was because Laoganma changed the raw materials of chili peppers and replaced the original Guizhou chili peppers with low-priced and low-quality chili peppers from other places.

At that time, Tao Huabi responded to the media that compared with hybrid varieties, Guizhou peppers were marginalized due to low yield and degradation of varieties, high planting costs and low returns.

Regarding Laoganma’s taste is not as good as before, Zhu Danpeng, vice president of Guangdong Food Safety Promotion Association, analyzed that Laoganma originally used Guizhou peppers and replaced local peppers with foreign peppers, and the taste must have changed. From a brand point of view, Laoganma has the characteristics of its origin, and it should adhere to Guizhou raw materials and Guizhou flavors.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”