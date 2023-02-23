Although the victim had rented the apartment to a woman, she brought more than 10 people to live, who did not pay the rent and also assaulted the man.

For not paying the rent or bills, 10 foreigners of Venezuelan nationality beat the landlord in an act that has generated voices against it.

The events occurred in Bogotá, where the victim indicated that in the first place, she had rented the room to a woman, however, she took another 10 people to live in the same place, none of them Colombians.

And that is that in Colombia, renting to Venezuelan migrants has become a headache for some owners, because as the affected person pointed out, the business became a true nightmare.

As it became known, the foreigners “came to live in the property and for 3 months they did not pay the rent or the public services, also when the owner claimed them for non-payment, they attacked him and beat him.”