Foreigners may vote in local elections, see the requirements

Foreigners may vote in local elections, see the requirements

The registration process for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections is open, including foreigners residing in Colombia who want to participate in this electoral day and who have a foreigner’s identity card with a valid resident categoryissued by Migración Colombia, in accordance with the provisions of article 1 of Law 1070 of 2006.

The registration process They can do it until August 29, 2023that is, two months before the territorial elections, at any headquarters of the Registry at the national level, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., presenting the alien identification card with the category of resident .

Foreigners residing in Colombia over the age of 18 may vote to elect mayors, councilors and mayors or members of the Local Administrative Boards (they will not be able to elect governors or deputies)fulfilling the following requirements, established in article 5 of Law 1070 of 2006:

Requirements:

Have resident visa in accordance with the regulations governing the matter.

believe as a minimum five (5) continuous years and uninterrupted residence in Colombia.

Possess Foreigner ID of resident.

Be registered in the respective electoral registry (electoral census).

Not be subject to constitutional and legal disabilities.

Although the National Registry of Civil Status carries out the registration process for foreigners residing in Colombia, it is Migration Colombia, the entity in charge of verifying compliance of the requirements of the registration process, indicated in article 5 of Law 1070 of 2006.

Once the Immigration Sub-Directorate of Colombia Migration carries out the respective verification, it sends the list of registered foreigners to the Electoral Census Directorate of the National Registry, indicating those who did or did not comply with the requirements established by law and who in turn define the ideal mechanism to inform foreigners who did not comply with the legal requirements and, therefore, They will not be part of the respective electoral census for these elections.

local vote only

Finally, it is worth remembering that in the 2023 territorial elections, to date, 32 governors and 418 deputies will be elected to make up the departmental assemblies. Likewise, 1,102 mayors and 12,072 councilors from all the municipalities in the country, including the capital district, as well as 6,513 councilors who will form the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

