Foreigners were detained with a mini uzi

In an operation carried out on May 19, the Huila Military Gaula, in coordination with the criminal analysis section of the CTI, managed to capture two citizens of Venezuelan nationality in Gigante, Huila.

The detainees were accused of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

The operation was carried out thanks to a search warrant issued by the local prosecutor 26, which allowed the authorities to enter the residence of those involved. During the search, compelling evidence was found that allegedly links the detainees to criminal activities related to illegal weapons.

Among the items seized are a mini Uzi submachine gun, 297 9mm caliber cartridges, two magazines for the submachine gun with a capacity for 25 cartridges each, as well as two cell phones that could contain relevant information for the investigation.

The capture of these individuals and the seizure of the material represent a significant blow to the criminal organizations that operate in the region. Authorities continue to investigate to determine if there are connections to other criminal groups.

The captured people were made available to the competent authorities, who will be in charge of carrying out the corresponding investigations and presenting the pertinent charges within the framework of the Colombian justice system.

The Mini Uzi is a compact variant of the famous Uzi submachine gun, known for its lethality and versatility. These weapons are illegal for civilian use in Colombia, unless they are owned by the armed forces or authorized security institutions.

The illegal carrying of weapons is a serious crime in Colombia and is punishable by law.