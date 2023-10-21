Home » Forensic Center ¨San Pedro de Riobamba¨ reaches 80% completion
Forensic Center ¨San Pedro de Riobamba¨ reaches 80% completion

CIUDAD.-

The construction of the “San Pedro de Riobamba” Forensic Sciences Research Center is advancing. The work is located on 9 de Octubre Avenue, between Larrea and Colón, and is currently 80% complete.

This center will provide services in collaboration with relevant entities to carry out medico-legal practices.

On the first floor, the following facilities are being built: a cold room for corpses, an autopsy room, bathrooms and dressing rooms for qualified medical personnel, offices, a criminalistics staff area, ample parking, a treatment plant and green areas. On the second floor, an academic room, laboratory, security center, supplies warehouse and a psychology auditorium will be built. The work covers a total of 2088.35 square meters, of which 1097.19 square meters are destined for the construction of the building, with an investment of $1,116,986.73 dollars. David Carrasco, the contractor in charge of the work, reports that at this stage finishing work is being carried out, such as the placement of ceilings, the implementation of handrails, painting, installation of the elevator, construction of the treatment plant, parking spaces and the adaptation of the façade. Soon, Riobamba will have an infrastructure specialized in legal medicine, equipped with the latest technology. This center will provide services in collaboration with relevant entities to carry out medico-legal practices following national and international principles, focused on the management of corpses and human dignity in the center of the country. In addition, it will become a fundamental space for strengthening scientific research.

